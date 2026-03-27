Josh Liendo's Historic 100 Fly at SEC Championships! #2 All-Time! (2026)

Get ready for an explosive swim story! Josh Liendo, the Florida senior, has just shattered his own SEC meet record in the 100 fly, achieving an incredible four-peat!

On the third night of the 2026 SEC Championships, held at the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center in Knoxville, TN, Liendo dominated the competition. He touched the wall in an astonishing 43.06 seconds, improving his previous record and leaving his rivals in the dust.

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But here's where it gets controversial... Liendo's blistering start in the 50-yard split (19.95) was even faster than Caeleb Dressel's legendary split when he set the NCAA record of 42.80 in 2018. Liendo's performance raises the question: Could he be the one to dethrone Dressel's record?

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With his lifetime best tied to this swim, Liendo has solidified his place as one of the top swimmers in the NCAA. He now owns seven of the top-10 fastest swims ever in the 100 fly, an impressive feat for any athlete.

And this is the part most people miss... Liendo's success isn't just about breaking records; it's about consistency and dominance. He has consistently performed at the highest level, and his four-peat at the SEC Championships is a testament to his skill and dedication.

As we look forward to the upcoming NCAA Championships, the question remains: Will Liendo finally take down Dressel's record? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: Josh Liendo is a force to be reckoned with in the swimming world.

So, what do you think? Is Liendo on track to become the new record holder? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below! Let's spark a discussion and celebrate the excitement of competitive swimming!

Josh Liendo's Historic 100 Fly at SEC Championships! #2 All-Time! (2026)

References

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