Josh Hokit: The Next Jon Jones? | UFC's Rising Star (2026)

The Rise of Josh Hokit: A New Heavyweight Contender

The world of UFC has a fresh face making waves, and his name is Josh Hokit. This young athlete has been turning heads in the heavyweight division, leaving fans and experts alike intrigued by his rapid rise.

Hokit's journey began with a bang, earning his UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series, and he hasn't looked back since. His recent victory over Curtis Blaydes at UFC 327 showcased his raw talent and fighting spirit, silencing critics who doubted his abilities.

A Unique Talent

One of the most intriguing aspects of Hokit's story is the comparison drawn by his coach, Mike Winkeljohn, to none other than the legendary Jon Jones. Winkeljohn, a renowned figure in the MMA world, has trained numerous champions, but he sees something special in Hokit. He describes Hokit's athleticism as on par with Jones, a bold statement that immediately captures attention.

Winkeljohn's insight provides a fascinating perspective. He highlights Hokit's relentless conditioning, speed, and explosive takedowns as his standout qualities. In his words, Hokit's mindset is that of a grinder, a wrestler at heart, which, in my opinion, is the foundation of modern MMA success. This is a far cry from Jones' style, but it's a testament to Hokit's unique skill set.

Cringe Factor or Charismatic Character?

Hokit has garnered attention not only for his fighting prowess but also for his controversial remarks and larger-than-life personality. Some might label him as 'cringey,' but I believe there's more to it. In a sport where personality often plays a significant role, Hokit's ability to capture headlines and engage fans should not be underestimated.

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The Road Ahead

With a string of impressive victories, including two first-round knockouts, Hokit is now set to face Derrick Lewis at the White House. This highly anticipated matchup will undoubtedly be a test of Hokit's mettle. Lewis, a seasoned fighter, presents a different challenge, and it will be fascinating to see how Hokit's style adapts.

Personally, I find Hokit's rapid ascent captivating. The UFC landscape is ever-evolving, and new contenders bring excitement and unpredictability. Hokit's blend of athleticism, wrestling prowess, and charismatic persona could very well be the recipe for a future champion.

As we eagerly await his next fight, one thing is clear: Josh Hokit is a name to watch in the UFC heavyweight division. His journey from All-American wrestler to UFC contender is a testament to hard work and a unique skill set. Whether he can live up to the Jon Jones comparison remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure—Hokit is here to make an impact.