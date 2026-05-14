Josh Burns: Balancing Politics, Fatherhood, and Jewish Identity (2026)

In a candid interview, Labor's rising star Josh Burns opens up about the challenges of navigating politics and fatherhood, especially in the face of rising antisemitism in Australia. Burns, a prominent Jewish MP, shares his experience of an antisemitic attack on his office, describing it as "difficult and distressing." However, he expresses gratitude for the support he received from the Jewish community and others who reached out.

But here's where it gets controversial: Burns reveals that he plans to take extended paternity leave next year to be the primary caregiver for his new baby while his partner, Georgie Purcell, returns to her role as an MP in the Victorian parliament. This decision makes him a rarity in federal parliament, and he shares his conversation with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who was supportive of his plan.

Burns emphasizes the importance of making it possible for men in politics to have a family life without it being solely their partner's responsibility. He highlights the need for a more inclusive and understanding parliament, especially with younger representatives bringing diverse perspectives.

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"It's not just 60-year-old blokes anymore," Burns says. "Having younger people in parliament means we'll see this more often. I think it's a wonderful thing to have more differences in representation, and we need to find ways to make it possible."

Burns also shares his thoughts on managing his roles as a father and a politician, especially with the imminent arrival of his daughter. He expresses his love for his current roles in housing and his desire to find a balance without missing out on time with his loved ones.

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"I'm stressed about how I'm going to manage it because it's really hard," he admits. "But I'll find a way to make it work."

And this is the part most people miss: Burns' decision to take extended paternity leave is a bold step towards normalizing parental leave for fathers in politics. It challenges traditional gender roles and sets a precedent for other male politicians to follow.

What do you think? Is this a step towards a more inclusive and understanding political landscape? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Josh Burns: Balancing Politics, Fatherhood, and Jewish Identity (2026)

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