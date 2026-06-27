Joseph James Furniture Outlet Grand Opening! HUGE Savings on Branded Furniture! (2026)

Exciting developments are underway as the Joseph James Furniture Outlet prepares to open its doors next week in a long-vacant space within the town center. This location, which used to be home to Marks and Spencer, is about to experience a revival thanks to the arrival of a new retailer.

In December, Joseph James Furniture Outlet announced its plans to launch a new store in Warrington this February, generating anticipation among local shoppers (source: https://www.warringtonguardian.co.uk/news/25713289.joseph-james-furniture-outlet-open-town-centre-former-m-s-store/?ref=ed_direct). The team has been diligently working for several weeks to transform the former M&S unit located in the Golden Square Shopping Centre on Sankey Street.

Covering an impressive area of 80,000 square feet, this retail space has remained mostly empty since its closure in the summer of 2017 when M&S shifted its operations to a larger superstore at Gemini. However, the Joseph James team is set to breathe new life into this location, officially opening on Saturday, February 7. This will be their fourth outlet, following successful launches in St Helens, Stockport, and Stretford.

Before opening, a significant refurbishment is underway. This includes the installation of 25,000 square feet of carpeting at a cost of £13,000, alongside exciting features such as a cinema wall, a children’s play area, and two decorative bookshelves filled with thousands of books. The team has also replaced two large glass panel windows, totaling £1,800, and added external signage, while still completing painting and heating adjustments.

To ensure a well-stocked inventory by opening day, two to three delivery trucks are arriving daily, bringing in approximately £150,000 worth of merchandise that will need to be organized before the grand opening.

Joseph James is co-owned by 24-year-old friends Joseph Shenton and James Pullen, who opened their first store in Stockport back in 2019. Their choice to establish a new outlet in Warrington aims to broaden their customer reach and further their goal of becoming a nationally recognized furniture outlet.

A spokesperson for the company explained, "Joseph James specializes in selling branded clearance furniture—everything from sofas and beds to mattresses and dining sets—so we need ample space for our showroom. We’ve often been compared to 'the TK Maxx of furniture' because we offer discounted items from major brands and frequently update our in-store inventory."

At the new Warrington location, customers can expect to find around 300 sofas, 50 chairs, 50 beds, 65 mattresses, 50 dining tables, and 50 dining chair sets available for immediate free delivery, all at prices slashed by 30% to 70% off retail.

The company is committed to revitalizing large retail spaces that have previously been occupied by major British stores. For instance, their Stockport showroom was formerly a Debenhams, and their St Helens outlet was once a Wilko store.

The spokesperson remarked, "We relish the challenge of reinvigorating these substantial sites left behind by former retail giants. Seven years is far too long for a prominent retail building to sit empty in a town center. We take immense pride in contributing to the regeneration of Warrington's town center with this notable establishment."

The store is expected to create between 15 to 20 new jobs and will be open from 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM Monday through Saturday, and from 11 AM to 5 PM on Sundays. This opening represents not just a new shopping destination for local residents but also a step toward revitalizing the community.