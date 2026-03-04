Jose Ramirez's Extension Brings Warmth to Cleveland's Cold Winter

Getty Images

Yesterday, the Cleveland Guardians' fans received a special gift from their beloved baseball hero, Jose Ramirez, as he signed an extension to remain with the team until 2032, his 40th season. This extension, as explained by Zack Meisel on the Selby is Godcast with T.J. Zuppe, is a financial arrangement that pays Jose $15M annually, with an additional $10M deferred over 10 years, and another $10M for the 2027-2032 period. It's heartening to know that David Blitzer, the team owner, will be the one providing Jose with this generous compensation through 2052. Jose's impact as a goodwill ambassador for the Guardians is immeasurable, and his legacy will likely extend far beyond his playing days.

MLB Trade Rumors provides a comprehensive summary of the news (https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2026/01/guardians-close-to-extension-with-jose-ramirez.html). Jose's contract includes bonuses for MVP awards, MVP voting, Gold Gloves, All-Star Games, and LCS or World Series MVPs. He'll also enjoy the perks of a private jet for annual travel and accommodations, an extra private hotel room during road trips, and perhaps even an upgraded gaming setup in the dugout.

The reactions to this news have been diverse. Some fans expressed unbridled joy, while others engaged in performative virtue-signaling, reminding others that ownership must invest in the team. However, a few disgruntled fans expressed resentment, arguing that Jose's $15M annual salary is too generous compared to Miguel Cabrera's contract. They claim that Cabrera's higher salary hindered the Tigers' performance, despite the fans' love for him. But let's focus on the positive and celebrate Jose's commitment to the Guardians.

Despite the cold and snow outside, the excitement builds as pitchers and catchers prepare to report in just 18 days, and Spring Training games are set to begin in 27 days. Keep your spirits high, and remember that Jose Ramirez is a true guardian of Cleveland's baseball spirit!