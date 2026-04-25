Jose Quintana Signs with Rockies: What This Means for Colorado's Rotation in 2026 | MLB News (2026)

Get ready for an exciting baseball season, folks! The Colorado Rockies are making some serious moves to strengthen their pitching rotation.

Our sources reveal that free agent pitcher Jose Quintana has agreed to a one-year contract with the Rockies. At 37 years old, Quintana is a seasoned veteran, about to embark on his 15th major league season. He's no stranger to success, having helped the Milwaukee Brewers achieve the best record in baseball last year with an impressive 11-7 record and a 3.96 ERA in 24 starts.

Quintana's overall career stats are equally impressive, with a 3.76 ERA across 383 games (357 starts). Despite some injury setbacks, he's shown resilience, starting 31 games as recently as 2024 while playing for the New York Mets.

But here's where it gets interesting: the Rockies aren't stopping with just Quintana. They've also signed veteran Tomoyuki Sugano to their rotation, along with experienced starters Kyle Freeland and Michael Lorenzen. This move is part of a patient strategy by Colorado to nurture their younger pitchers, with the veterans expected to provide leadership and eat up innings.

And this is the part most people miss: Quintana's deal with the Rockies is pending a physical, which means there's still a chance it could fall through. But if all goes well, he might even pitch in the World Baseball Classic (WBC) this spring, as he's already on the roster for Team Colombia.

So, baseball fans, what do you think of these moves by the Rockies? Are they building a championship-caliber team, or is this just a bunch of aging veterans? Let's discuss in the comments and share our predictions for the upcoming season!