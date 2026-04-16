Jose Quintana: Colombia's MLB Legend Returns as Captain for World Baseball Classic (2026)

In a thrilling announcement, the baseball world is abuzz with the news that Colombia's most successful MLB pitcher, Jose Quintana, has been appointed captain for the upcoming World Baseball Classic. But wait, there's more to this story than meets the eye!

With an impressive 113 wins under his belt, Quintana dominates the charts for Colombian-born pitchers in the Major League. His journey to the top has been nothing short of remarkable, and now, he's set to lead his national team once again. The left-handed veteran, currently a free agent, is gearing up for a comeback on the international stage. The Federacion Colombiana de Béisbol revealed this exciting development on social media, creating a buzz among fans.

Quintana's recent performance in 2025 was nothing short of stellar, boasting an 11-7 record and a 3.96 ERA in over 131 innings with the Brewers. This comeback season has earned him a well-deserved spot on the national team, a role he last played in the 2017 tournament. During that memorable event, Quintana faced off against the mighty USA team, holding them to just one hit and one run in 5 2/3 innings. But here's where it gets controversial: the game ended with a no-decision, leaving fans and critics alike divided on the outcome.

Unfortunately, a rib injury in Spring Training 2023 kept him out of the tournament that year. However, he's now back and ready to make his mark. Colombia's first challenge will be against Puerto Rico on March 6 in San Juan, a highly anticipated match-up. And this is the part most people miss: will Quintana's leadership and experience be enough to guide his team to victory?

As the anticipation builds for the World Baseball Classic, one question lingers: Can Colombia's winningest pitcher lead his team to new heights? The stage is set for a thrilling tournament, and fans are eager to see if Quintana can deliver. What do you think? Is this the year Colombia makes a deep run in the tournament? Share your predictions in the comments below!