Jose Altuve: Healthy and Ready for 2026 MLB Season (2026)

Here’s a bold statement: Jose Altuve’s 2025 season was one of the most puzzling chapters in his illustrious career. After a rocky transition to left field and a nagging foot injury, the Astros’ star finished with a career-low .265 batting average (excluding the shortened 2020 season). But here’s where it gets intriguing: Altuve is now fully healthy and returning to his natural position at second base for the 2026 season, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic. And this is the part most people miss: Manager Joe Espada has already emphasized the need to manage the 35-year-old’s workload, ensuring he gets ample rest to stay off his feet. With Houston’s surplus of infielders, it’s likely Altuve will play fewer than the 155 games he logged last year. But will this reduced role help him bounce back to his former MVP-caliber self, or is Father Time catching up? Controversial question: Is Altuve’s decline a temporary setback or the beginning of the end for one of baseball’s most consistent hitters? Let’s dive deeper. Altuve’s return to second base isn’t just a positional shift—it’s a strategic move to maximize his impact while preserving his health. For fantasy baseball managers, this could be a make-or-break season for Altuve’s value. Speaking of fantasy, if you’re looking to dominate your league, RotoWire’s premium tools are a game-changer. Sign up now to unlock expert insights and stay ahead of the curve. Whether you’re drafting for 2026 or just keeping tabs on Altuve’s progress, RotoWire has you covered with the latest analysis and rankings. Thought-provoking question: Do you think Altuve can still be a top-tier fantasy asset, or is his best baseball behind him? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s spark some debate!

Jose Altuve: Healthy and Ready for 2026 MLB Season (2026)

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