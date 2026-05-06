Jos Verstappen's Shift in Approach with Laurent Mekies at Red Bull (2026)

A dramatic shift has occurred within the Red Bull Racing team, and it all started with a feud. Jos Verstappen, a key figure in the team's dynamics, found himself at odds with Christian Horner, the team principal, leading to a series of events that changed the course of the team's trajectory.

The Dutchman's frustration with Horner's leadership style, especially amidst the departure of key figures like Adrian Newey, was palpable. Jos warned that Red Bull would face challenges under Horner's regime, and his prediction seemed to come true as the team experienced a regression in 2025.

But here's where it gets controversial: many believe Jos played a role in Horner's eventual sacking in July. Despite denials from Jos and his inner circle, the evidence suggests otherwise. Jos's satisfaction at Horner's exit was evident, and he made it clear that he wanted a change in leadership.

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And this is the part most people miss: Jos's approach with the new team principal, Laurent Mekies, is a complete 180-degree turn. He's now content to take a backseat and trust Mekies' judgment, a stark contrast to his hands-on and critical stance with Horner.

Jos praised Mekies for his proactive and consultative leadership style, which has brought a positive change to the team's atmosphere. Max Verstappen, too, has expressed his happiness with the new setup, stating that it feels like a family again.

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However, the question remains: can Red Bull retain Max Verstappen beyond 2026? With an exit clause in his contract, the prospect of him leaving is still very much a possibility, especially with Mercedes waiting in the wings.

Red Bull's in-house power unit, set to be unveiled in 2026, will be a make-or-break factor. Will it be enough to keep Max happy and prevent a potential move to Mercedes? Only time will tell.

So, what do you think? Is Red Bull's future looking bright, or are they still facing challenges? Share your thoughts and join the debate!

Jos Verstappen's Shift in Approach with Laurent Mekies at Red Bull (2026)

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