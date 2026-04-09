Jorgen Strand Larsen Transfer Update: Crystal Palace Deal in Doubt, Leeds United Interested (2026)

Crystal Palace's pursuit of Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen is in a delicate state, with Leeds United also showing interest. The deal, initially close to a £45 million agreement with potential add-ons, is now in a state of flux. Sky Sports News reports that intermediaries have informed Wolves of Palace's potential withdrawal, but sources close to the deal insist negotiations are ongoing.

The 25-year-old Larsen, who struggled to find the back of the net this season with Wolves, scored a hat-trick against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup, showcasing his potential. Leeds United, aiming to structure a fee in instalments due to Premier League financial constraints, are still in the running. However, they are not under pressure to sign a striker and might not make another move this window if Larsen joins Palace.

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Palace have also agreed to loan Aston Villa forward Evann Guessand, with a £28 million obligation to buy if certain conditions are met. This move is separate from the Larsen situation, but both deals highlight Palace's strategic approach to the transfer window.

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The article also mentions Nottingham Forest's bid for Palace striker Jean Philippe Mateta, which is still pending a response. Relations between Palace and Forest were strained when Forest replaced Palace in the Europa League, and Mateta's future remains uncertain as the window closes on Monday.

Jorgen Strand Larsen Transfer Update: Crystal Palace Deal in Doubt, Leeds United Interested (2026)

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