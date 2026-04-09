Jorgen Strand Larsen Transfer Update: Crystal Palace Deal in Doubt, Leeds United Interested (2026)

Crystal Palace's pursuit of Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen is in a delicate state, with Leeds United also showing interest. The deal, initially close to a £45 million agreement with potential add-ons, is now in a state of flux. Sky Sports News reports that intermediaries have informed Wolves of Palace's potential withdrawal, but sources close to the deal insist negotiations are ongoing.

The 25-year-old Larsen, who struggled to find the back of the net this season with Wolves, scored a hat-trick against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup, showcasing his potential. Leeds United, aiming to structure a fee in instalments due to Premier League financial constraints, are still in the running. However, they are not under pressure to sign a striker and might not make another move this window if Larsen joins Palace.

Palace have also agreed to loan Aston Villa forward Evann Guessand, with a £28 million obligation to buy if certain conditions are met. This move is separate from the Larsen situation, but both deals highlight Palace's strategic approach to the transfer window.

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The article also mentions Nottingham Forest's bid for Palace striker Jean Philippe Mateta, which is still pending a response. Relations between Palace and Forest were strained when Forest replaced Palace in the Europa League, and Mateta's future remains uncertain as the window closes on Monday.