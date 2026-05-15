Jorge Martin's MotoGP Comeback: Overcoming Injuries and Winter Surgeries (2026)

Get ready for an exciting MotoGP season opener in Thailand! Jorge Martin, the 2024 world champion, is facing a challenging start to the 2026 campaign. Despite his enthusiasm and great form, Jorge admits he's not at his peak fitness level yet.

The rider, who missed last year's start due to injury, has had a tough winter with surgeries interrupting his preparations. As a result, he missed the Sepang test and had limited time on the 2026 Aprilia bike.

"I'm feeling good and excited for the new season," Jorge shared. "The bike is performing well, and I'm enjoying the ride. But I'm not fully fit; I need more laps and time on the bike to get back to my best."

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And here's where it gets controversial... Jorge is set to join Yamaha next year, but he's keeping quiet about it for now. With only Marco Bezzecchi's Aprilia deal confirmed, the rider announcements for the 2027 season are expected to overshadow this week's events.

"My team is handling the future, and I want to focus on Aprilia. The bike is excellent, and we have a lot to achieve."

So, will Jorge's transition to Yamaha impact his performance this season? And how will his fitness affect his chances of success? These are the questions on everyone's minds as we gear up for an action-packed MotoGP season. Stay tuned, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!

P.S. Lewis, our Head of Editorial, has been covering MotoGP for Crash.net since 2024, bringing you the latest insights and analysis.