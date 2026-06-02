Jorge Lorenzo: “Honda and Yamaha always come back” despite MotoGP struggles (2026)

The MotoGP Pendulum: Why Honda and Yamaha’s Slump Isn’t the End of the Story

There’s something almost poetic about the ebb and flow of dominance in MotoGP. Teams rise, fall, and rise again—a cycle as predictable as it is fascinating. Lately, all eyes are on Honda and Yamaha, two giants now languishing at the bottom of the constructors’ standings. But here’s the thing: writing them off would be a mistake. Personally, I think their current struggles are less of a death knell and more of a temporary detour in a much longer journey.

The Fall of Giants: What’s Really Happening?



Let’s start with the facts: Honda and Yamaha, with their combined 39 premier-class titles, haven’t tasted championship glory since 2019 and 2021, respectively. Ducati has dominated the last four seasons, and even Aprilia and KTM have outpaced the Japanese powerhouses. What makes this particularly fascinating is how quickly the narrative has shifted. Just a few years ago, Honda and Yamaha were the benchmarks. Now, they’re playing catch-up.

But here’s where it gets interesting: their decline isn’t just about poor performance. It’s about strategic choices. Yamaha’s decision to develop a new V4 project, for instance, is a long-term play. Sure, it’s costing them short-term results, but if you take a step back and think about it, this is a necessary gamble. Honda, meanwhile, is inching its way up from concession rank D to C, a move that signals ambition but hasn’t yet translated into podium finishes.

Jorge Lorenzo’s Insight: A Voice of Experience



Jorge Lorenzo’s recent comments on the matter are worth unpacking. As someone who’s won three titles with Yamaha’s inline-powered machines, he knows a thing or two about what it takes to succeed. His assertion that “Honda and Yamaha always come back” isn’t just nostalgia—it’s rooted in a deep understanding of their resources, history, and culture.

What many people don’t realize is that these manufacturers aren’t just teams; they’re institutions. They have the budget, the infrastructure, and the legacy to weather storms. Lorenzo’s point about their inevitable return isn’t just wishful thinking—it’s a reminder that in MotoGP, as in life, cycles are inevitable.

The 2027 Wild Card: A Game-Changer?



The introduction of new 850cc engines and Pirelli tires in 2027 could be the wildcard Honda and Yamaha need. This isn’t just a technical change; it’s a reset button. For teams like Ducati and Aprilia, who’ve mastered the current setup, it’s a challenge. For Honda and Yamaha, it’s an opportunity to level the playing field.

But here’s the catch: no one knows how these changes will play out. Riders signing contracts for next season are essentially taking a leap of faith. From my perspective, this uncertainty could be Honda and Yamaha’s best ally. While others are focused on maintaining their edge, they’re free to innovate without the pressure of immediate results.

Aprilia’s Rise: A Lesson in Agility



Speaking of innovation, Aprilia’s recent dominance is a masterclass in adaptability. Lorenzo’s observation about their cornering—“It’s like a Moto2 or Moto3 bike. It’s unbelievable how much they lean”—highlights their ability to push boundaries. Their compact design and aggressive lean angles have given them an edge, and it’s paying off with wins.

What this really suggests is that success in MotoGP isn’t just about raw power; it’s about creativity and willingness to take risks. Aprilia’s rise is a reminder that even the smallest details—like how a bike leans in a corner—can make all the difference.

The Broader Trend: Cycles of Dominance



If there’s one thing MotoGP has taught us, it’s that dominance is never permanent. Teams like Suzuki have come and gone, and even Valentino Rossi’s era eventually ended. The current Ducati reign, as impressive as it is, won’t last forever. This raises a deeper question: What does it take to stay at the top?

In my opinion, it’s not just about technical superiority; it’s about adaptability, resilience, and the ability to learn from setbacks. Honda and Yamaha’s current struggles are a test of these qualities. If they can navigate this transition period, they’ll emerge stronger. If not, they risk becoming footnotes in MotoGP history.

Final Thoughts: The Pendulum Will Swing Again



As we head into the 2026 season, the narrative around Honda and Yamaha is one of cautionary optimism. Yes, they’re down, but they’re far from out. The MotoGP world is too dynamic, too unpredictable, for any team to stay at the bottom for long.

One thing that immediately stands out is the resilience of these manufacturers. They’ve been here before—facing challenges, making sacrifices, and coming back stronger. Personally, I’m not betting against them. The pendulum will swing again, and when it does, Honda and Yamaha will be ready.

So, here’s my takeaway: Don’t count the giants out just yet. Their story isn’t over—it’s just entering a new chapter. And if history is any guide, it’s going to be one hell of a comeback.