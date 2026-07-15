Jordynne Grace's WWE Journey: From NXT Success to SmackDown Absence (2026)

The enigmatic absence of Jordynne Grace from WWE's SmackDown has sparked curiosity and concern among fans. In this article, we'll delve into the reasons behind her prolonged hiatus and explore the implications for her career and the WWE landscape.

The Rise and Fall of "The Juggernaut"

Jordynne Grace, known as "The Juggernaut," had a promising start to 2026, challenging for the WWE Women's Championship and officially joining the SmackDown roster. However, an ankle injury sustained against Zelina Vega in March put her on the sidelines for five weeks, and since then, her presence on SmackDown has been minimal.

Where's Grace?

According to sources, Grace has been backstage at recent SmackDown episodes but has not been consistently featured. Her injury may be a factor, but she has also been seen in Europe with WWE and made a recent appearance on WWE Main Event. It seems she's in a holding pattern, waiting for the company to utilize her talents.

A Year of Near Misses

Grace's journey in WWE has been a tale of close calls. Despite an impressive year in WWE NXT in 2025, where she challenged for both the NXT Women's Championship and the NXT Women's North American Championship, she fell short each time. Her success in TNA Knockouts World Championship matches adds to the narrative of a wrestler who's been on the cusp of greatness but hasn't quite reached it yet.

The Broader Implications

Grace's absence raises questions about WWE's creative direction and the utilization of its talent. With a roster as deep as WWE's, it's a delicate balance to ensure every wrestler gets their moment in the spotlight. Her situation highlights the challenges of managing expectations and providing opportunities for all performers.

A Step Back, A Step Forward

From my perspective, Grace's hiatus could be a strategic move by WWE to build anticipation for her return. By keeping her off-screen, they create a sense of mystery and intrigue. When she does return, it could be with a new persona, a fresh storyline, or a championship run—a true testament to her resilience and the WWE's ability to reinvent its stars.

Conclusion

Jordynne Grace's absence from WWE SmackDown is a fascinating case study in the world of professional wrestling. It showcases the intricate dance between injury, creative direction, and the ever-evolving landscape of the WWE. As we await her return, one thing is certain: "The Juggernaut" will rise again, and her comeback story will be one to watch.