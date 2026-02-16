Jordan Walker's Base-Stealing Potential: What to Expect in 2026 (2026)

Get ready for an exciting twist in the world of baseball! Jordan Walker's base-stealing potential is about to take center stage, and it's a story that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol has dropped a hint that Walker might just be a base-stealing machine in the making. According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Marmol believes Walker could steal even more bases in 2026. But here's the catch: it's not just about Walker's speed.

You see, Walker, standing at an impressive 6-foot-6 and weighing 250 pounds, is a surprising speedster. He ranked in the 84th percentile for sprint speed last season, which is an incredible feat for someone of his stature. In 2025, he stole a career-high 10 bases in just 13 attempts, and Marmol thinks Walker has the potential to do even better. The key, according to Marmol, is to "coach him up" and make him feel confident about taking risks.

And this is the part most people miss: Walker's success isn't just about his speed. It's about his mindset and the team's strategy. Walker needs to get on base more frequently to have the chance to steal, and he's been working hard on swing changes this offseason at Driveline Baseball. Marmol has noticed Walker's dedication during camp, saying, "He knows what's at stake, and he's putting in the work."