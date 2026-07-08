Jordan Romano Released by Angels: What's Next for the Former All-Star? (2026)

The baseball world is buzzing with the news of Jordan Romano's release from the Angels, a move that raises questions and sparks intrigue. In this article, we'll delve into the story, explore the implications, and offer some insights and opinions on what this means for Romano and the wider baseball landscape.

The Story Unfolds

Jordan Romano, a right-handed pitcher, finds himself on the open market after being released by the Angels. This development comes after a series of challenging seasons, marked by injuries and underwhelming performances. The Angels' decision to release him, rather than outright assigning him to the minor leagues, highlights a unique scenario in baseball's intricate rules.

Unraveling the Rules

The rules of baseball allow players with five or more years of major league service time to reject assignments to the minor leagues, opting for free agency while retaining their salaries. The Angels' choice to release Romano suggests a strategic move, as they remain responsible for his $2MM salary. However, another club could sign him for a prorated league minimum, with the Angels still paying the difference.

Recent Struggles

Romano's recent track record has been far from impressive. Injuries plagued him during the 2024 season with the Blue Jays, and his subsequent stints with the Phillies and Angels yielded poor results. His ERA since the start of 2024 stands at a staggering 8.11 earned runs per nine innings, a statistic that paints a bleak picture.

Digging Deeper

However, a closer inspection reveals some intriguing underlying data. Romano's walk rate and strikeout rate during this period were close to average, and his home run-to-fly ball rate was a concern. His batting average on balls in play and strand rate were unfortunate, but his FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching) of 5.43 is a more accurate representation of his performance, though still not ideal. Optimists might point to his SIERA (Skill-Interactive Earned Run Average) of 3.71 as a glimmer of hope.

Past Glory

Contrastingly, Romano's past success with the Blue Jays from 2020 to 2023 is a stark reminder of his potential. During this period, he posted an impressive 2.29 ERA in over 200 innings, accumulating 97 saves. His strikeout, walk, and ground ball rates were exceptional, showcasing a dominant pitcher.

The Decline

Unfortunately, Romano's recent decline cannot be ignored. His diminished stuff, evident in the decrease in velocity on his pitches, is a significant concern. His four-seamer, once averaging 97.6 mph in 2021, has dropped to 94.5 mph in 2026, and his slider has also lost speed.

A New Chapter

As Romano enters the open market, the question arises: will any club take a chance on him? His past success might tempt some teams, but his recent struggles and declining velocity are significant hurdles. Personally, I think it's a risky move for any team to sign him, but baseball is a game of second chances, and Romano's story might not be over yet.

Final Thoughts

The release of Jordan Romano is a fascinating case study in baseball's intricate rules and the challenges pitchers face when dealing with injuries and declining performance. It raises questions about the value of advanced metrics and the importance of velocity in modern baseball. While Romano's future is uncertain, his story serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of the game and the resilience required to succeed.