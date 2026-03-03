Jordan Pickford's 'Out of This World' Save vs Newcastle | David Moyes Reacts (2026)

Imagine a save so breathtaking, it leaves even the opposition in awe. That’s exactly what Jordan Pickford delivered for Everton, and David Moyes couldn’t help but heap praise on the goalkeeper’s ‘out of this world’ heroics. But here’s where it gets controversial—was it the save of the season, or just another day in the office for Pickford? Let’s dive in.

In a thrilling 3-2 victory over Newcastle at St. James’ Park, Pickford’s late intervention against Sandro Tonali’s thunderous volley secured the win. The Italian midfielder’s strike was nothing short of perfection—technically flawless and on target. Yet, Pickford’s reaction was even more extraordinary. Moyes, usually reserved in his praise, couldn’t contain his admiration: ‘Tonali’s volley was textbook, but Jordan’s save was something else. It took a wonder save to deny that.’

Pickford himself believes it might be his best-ever save, and it’s hard to argue. ‘Tonali hit an absolute rocket, but my reaction time felt spot-on,’ he said post-match. And this is the part most people miss—it wasn’t just about the save; it was about the confidence it instilled in the team, helping Everton climb to eighth in the standings.

The win also marked a return to form for the Blues, who had struggled at home recently. Moyes, however, was quick to deflect criticism: ‘I want to get away from this narrative that we don’t perform at home.’ Bold words, but are they justified? The upcoming match against Burnley could be the perfect test to prove their mettle.

Fans were quick to draw comparisons, with some calling Pickford the modern-day equivalent of Neville Southall. One supporter even remarked, ‘Growing up, Big Nev was my hero. Now, Jordan is the hero for today’s young Everton fans.’ But not everyone agrees—some argue that while Pickford’s save was brilliant, it doesn’t quite match Southall’s iconic moments.

Controversial question: Is Jordan Pickford the best goalkeeper in the Premier League, or are we letting Everton bias cloud our judgment? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments. And while you’re at it, tell us—what’s your all-time favorite Everton save? Pickford’s against Tonali, or does another moment take the crown?

One thing’s for sure: Pickford’s save wasn’t just a game-changer; it was a statement. Whether you’re an Everton fan or not, you can’t help but appreciate the sheer brilliance of that moment. But does it deserve more recognition than it’s getting? That’s for you to decide.