Jordan Montgomery Signs with Texas Rangers: $1.25M Contract for 2026 Season (2026)

Jordan Montgomery, a veteran left-handed pitcher, has signed a $1.25 million contract with the Texas Rangers. This deal marks a significant step for Montgomery, who is currently recovering from a second elbow reconstruction surgery and won't be ready for the season's start. Montgomery's journey to the Rangers' World Series victory in 2023 was a remarkable one, as he was acquired at the trade deadline, contributing to the team's success. The $1.25 million contract is a testament to Montgomery's resilience and the team's faith in his abilities, even as he continues his recovery.

Jordan Montgomery Signs with Texas Rangers: $1.25M Contract for 2026 Season (2026)

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