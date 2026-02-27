Jonathan Vaughters Reveals: "Our Offer Was Less Than Half of UAE's" in Battle for Isaac del Toro (2026)

In the cutthroat world of professional cycling, talent scouting has become a high-stakes game where only the deepest pockets seem to win. But here's where it gets controversial: while powerhouse teams like UAE Team Emirates dominate by outbidding everyone, smaller squads like EF Education-EasyPost are left fighting an uphill battle to secure their future stars. And this is the part most people miss: it’s not just about discovering talent—it’s about convincing them to choose you, even when your offer is a fraction of what others can pay.

By 2026, nearly every WorldTour team had established an under-23 development program, with INEOS Grenadiers and Movistar being the latest to join the trend. Yet, a closer look reveals that top-tier teams have a clear advantage in the talent pool, leaving mid-tier teams in a precarious position. Take EF Education-EasyPost, for instance. Despite their impressive track record—like developing 25-year-old Ben Healy, who won a Tour de France stage and podiumed at the Road World Championships in 2025—they often struggle to compete financially.

Jonathan Vaughters, the mastermind behind EF’s success, admits it’s a constant battle. "We were lucky to keep Healy," he told Domestique. "He chose loyalty and feelings over a bigger paycheck, which is rare in cycling today. But that’s the exception, not the rule." Healy’s case is unique; most riders with his talent end up at teams like UAE, Visma | Lease a Bike, or Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe, where the financial offers are simply unmatched.

Here’s the harsh reality: money talks. Teams must scout prospects as early as the junior or even cadet categories, but identifying a generational talent is only half the battle. "If you’ve found a 16- or 17-year-old prodigy, chances are Matxin from UAE has too," Vaughters sighs. "Being first to spot them is one thing; convincing them to sign with you is another." Take Isaac del Toro, for example. EF offered him their biggest-ever rookie contract, but it was less than half of what UAE proposed. "Naturally, he went with them," Vaughters admits. "It made sense."

Del Toro’s name isn’t just a random mention. In a thrilling twist, he went head-to-head with EF’s GC leader, Richard Carapaz, at the 2025 Giro d’Italia, only for both to be outshone by Simon Yates on the Colle delle Finestre. But here’s the kicker: success at 16 doesn’t guarantee stardom. "Eight out of ten young talents fizzle out," Vaughters explains. "But the two that succeed, like Del Toro or Pogacar, make it all worth it—if you can afford the gamble."

Yet, not all riders peak early. Ben Healy, for instance, wasn’t a junior superstar. He only blossomed in his second year with EF, at age 22. "We have a history of developing riders nobody expected to succeed," Vaughters notes. But even then, there’s no guarantee. "Teams like INEOS can swoop in with millions to break contracts," he recalls, referencing the painful loss of Bradley Wiggins in 2009.

So, here’s the question for you: Is cycling’s future being dictated by financial muscle, or is there still room for loyalty and development? And if money rules the day, what does that mean for smaller teams and the sport’s diversity? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments—this debate is far from over.