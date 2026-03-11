Jonathan Majors Returns to Action! New Movie Filming in South Carolina (2026)

Get ready for a cinematic comeback that’s bound to spark conversations! Jonathan Majors is stepping back into the spotlight with his first movie in four years, and it’s already generating buzz. The Creed III and Ant-Man star is currently filming an untitled action flick in South Carolina, marking his return to the big screen after a tumultuous few years. But here’s where it gets controversial: this project is backed by The Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend, two brands known for giving ‘cancelled’ actors a second chance. Could this be a turning point for Majors’ career, or will it reignite debates about accountability in Hollywood? Let’s dive in.

Directed by Kyle Rankin (Run Hide Fight), the film is shrouded in secrecy, with its title, plot, and full cast still under wraps. However, insiders hint that it draws inspiration from classic ’80s and ’90s action thrillers like Red Dawn and Toy Soldiers, where young protagonists band together to fend off invaders. Think high-stakes action with a nostalgic twist—a recipe that could either resonate deeply or feel like a retread. What do you think: homage or overdone?

Behind the scenes, the project is a powerhouse collaboration. Ben Shapiro and Dallas Sonnier are producing for The Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend, respectively, while Travis Mills, Lillian Campbell, and Sydney Aucreman are also on board. And this is the part most people miss: The Daily Wire’s track record of reviving careers includes Armie Hammer and Gina Carano, making this film a bold statement about second chances in an industry quick to judge.

Majors’ journey hasn’t been easy. After a meteoric rise with roles in The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Lovecraft Country, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, his career hit a roadblock in 2023 when he was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend. Since then, he’s been quietly rebuilding, with this film and the upcoming supernatural thriller Merciless signaling a potential resurgence. But the question remains: Can audiences separate the art from the artist?

The creative team is rounding out with heavy hitters. Kristopher Kimlin (Young Washington) will handle cinematography, David Guglielmo (The Standoff At Sparrow Creek) will oversee casting, Vincent Reynaud (Kandahar) is designing production, and Emma Fleming (The Last Stop In Yuma County) will craft the costumes. It’s a reunion of sorts, as Rankin previously worked with The Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend on Run Hide Fight, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2020.

As for representation, Majors is with WME and Fox Rothschild, while Rankin is repped by UTA, Greenlit Management, and attorney Stephen Clark. Executive producers include Caleb Robinson, Mike Richards, and Jason Ramos, alongside Majors for Tall Street Productions.

This film isn’t just a comeback for Majors—it’s a test of Hollywood’s willingness to forgive and forget. Will audiences embrace his return, or will past controversies overshadow the project? And what does it say about the industry’s values when brands like The Daily Wire step in where others won’t? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—this is one conversation you won’t want to miss!