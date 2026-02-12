Jonathan Kuminga Injury Update: Trade Demands & Future with Warriors (2026)

Jonathan Kuminga's NBA career takes a dramatic twist! The young star's injury-plagued night on Thursday revealed more than just physical setbacks.

But here's where it gets controversial: Despite the injuries being minor, Kuminga's desire to leave the Warriors intensifies. According to NBA insider Dana Gauruder, Kuminga's night was abruptly ended by a twisted ankle and hyperextended knee. However, the real story lies in his determination to force a trade.

Kuminga, who has been vocal about his trade request, showcased his talent in the previous game, scoring 20 points and grabbing five rebounds in 21 minutes. He continued his impressive form on Thursday, contributing 10 points, two assists, and two steals in just nine minutes before his injury.

Coach Steve Kerr, as reported by Nick Friedell, intended to keep Kuminga in the rotation. But Chris Haynes' report on NBA on Prime revealed a deeper issue. Kuminga's relationship with Kerr is allegedly fractured, and he feels unsupported by the organization, leading to his unwavering trade demand.

And this is the part most people miss: The Warriors' response is intriguing. GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. suggests that the market for Kuminga is lukewarm, and rival teams claim the Warriors won't take on additional salary for any trade involving the 23-year-old. This leaves Kuminga's future uncertain, with the Warriors potentially waiting until summer to make a move.

So, will Kuminga's wish be granted, or will he remain a Warrior? The deadline looms, and the tension builds. What do you think the Warriors should do? Is Kuminga's trade request justified, or is there more to the story? Share your thoughts below!