Jonathan Davenport claimed his first victory at Golden Isles Speedway since February 6, 2016, during the Wieland Winter Nationals feature for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series presented by FloRacing. This triumph marked Davenport's fifth career win at Golden Isles, showcasing his prowess in the racing world.

The race was a showcase of strategic maneuvers and intense competition. Davenport dominated the race, leading all 30 laps and showcasing his exceptional driving skills. His hard-charging rival, Hudson O'Neal, finished second, just a second behind Davenport, demonstrating his own remarkable performance.

The podium was completed by Brandon Sheppard, who secured third place, followed by Devin Moran in fourth. Max Blair, who started 12th, earned the Hoker Trucking Hard Charger of the Race honors, finishing in an impressive fifth place. The race was a testament to the series' competitive nature, with close battles and strategic decisions shaping the outcome.

Davenport's win was a significant achievement, capturing his 93rd Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series victory. The Blairsville, Georgia native, a three-time series champion, celebrated his first Golden Isles win in a decade and his first victory of the 2026 season. Davenport's success was a result of his team's hard work and dedication, as they had recently repaired the car after a crash at Ocala.

Davenport expressed his gratitude, highlighting the team's efforts and the car's exceptional performance. He attributed his success to the track's improvements, particularly the widened track and changes in turn one, which allowed for better air flow and a more competitive race. O'Neal, the Midwest Sheet Metal points leader, finished second, showcasing his own impressive skills and determination.

The race also featured a companion feature, the Crown Vic feature, where Brody Collins of Hilliard, Florida, dominated, leading all 15 laps and securing the victory. Collins' performance was notable, as he inherited the pole position due to his father's mechanical issues, demonstrating adaptability and skill.

The Wieland Winter Nationals feature results showcased the series' excitement and talent. The top 10 finishers included a mix of experienced drivers and newcomers, with a range of hometowns represented. The event highlighted the series' commitment to providing accurate, timely, and credible news and information, ensuring fans stay engaged and informed about the thrilling world of dirt racing.