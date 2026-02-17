Jonas Vingegaard's Giro d'Italia Ambitions: A Potential Double Victory? (2026)

Imagine this: Jonas Vingegaard, the two-time Tour de France champion, battling it out on the challenging roads of the Giro d'Italia. It’s not just a dream anymore! Reports are swirling that Vingegaard has a deal in place to finally compete in Italy's prestigious Grand Tour.

According to Marca, a Spanish media outlet, Vingegaard and RCS, the organizers behind the Giro d'Italia, have reached an agreement. This is huge news, especially considering Vingegaard himself has stated, "If I could win only one more race, I'd choose the Giro." That statement alone tells you how much this race means to him. It's not just another competition; it's a career goal.

But here's where it gets interesting... The plan, as it stands, seems to involve Vingegaard tackling both the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France in the same season. A Giro-Tour double is an incredibly demanding feat, testing the limits of even the most elite cyclists. Think about it: back-to-back Grand Tours, each pushing athletes to their absolute physical and mental breaking points. Only a select few have ever managed to pull it off successfully.

And this is the part most people miss: while Vingegaard is potentially targeting this ambitious double, he'll still have to contend with fierce competition, most notably from Tadej Pogačar at the Tour de France. While Pogačar is skipping the 2026 Giro, his presence at the Tour will undoubtedly make Vingegaard's quest for a double victory even more challenging. Pogačar, a formidable rival, will be aiming for his own Tour de France glory. Can Vingegaard overcome such a significant obstacle?

Now, here's a controversial point: some might argue that focusing on both Grand Tours could dilute Vingegaard's chances of winning either. Is it better to concentrate all efforts on one race, maximizing the odds of victory, or to spread resources and attempt to conquer both? It's a strategic gamble with potentially high rewards, but also considerable risks. What do you think? Is attempting the Giro-Tour double a wise move for Vingegaard, or should he focus solely on defending his Tour de France title? Share your thoughts in the comments below! Do you believe he can pull off the double, or will Pogačar prove too strong? Let's discuss!