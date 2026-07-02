Jon Rahm SLAMS DP World Tour: 'Extorting Players'! (2026)

A bold statement from Jon Rahm has sparked controversy in the world of golf. He accuses the DP World Tour of 'extorting players', a claim that has many questioning the dynamics between the tour and its participants.

Rahm, a former world number one and a two-time major winner, has refused to sign a settlement that would allow him to play in both the DP World Tour and LIV Golf events. This settlement, granted to eight other players, comes with a catch - players must pay outstanding fines, withdraw appeals, and commit to playing in specific DP World Tour tournaments.

But here's where it gets controversial: Rahm believes the tour is trying to have its cake and eat it too. He suggests that the tour is capitalizing on the impact of players like himself while simultaneously fining them for participating in LIV events.

"It's as if they're trying to benefit from our presence and our skills, but also penalize us for it. It's a tricky situation for players, especially the younger ones who have nothing to do with the politics of the game," Rahm said.

And this is the part most people miss: Rahm isn't entirely against finding a compromise. He proposed a solution, suggesting that if the number of required DP World Tour events is reduced to four, he would sign the settlement immediately.

"I'm not asking for much. Just let me play the minimum, and I'm in. But they haven't budged, and I won't be forced to play six events. It's not fair, and it's not what the rules say," he added.

The DP World Tour has remained silent on the matter, declining to comment when approached by the BBC.

So, what do you think? Is Rahm's accusation valid, or is he overreacting? Should the tour reconsider its stance, or is this a fair way to handle the situation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!