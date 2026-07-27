Jon Jones Compares Himself to Demetrious Johnson: Who is the GOAT? (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling dive into the world of MMA! Today, we're talking about an epic debate that's sure to get your adrenaline pumping. The GOAT discussion is heating up, and it's time to explore the incredible skills of Demetrious Johnson and Jon Jones.

Jon Jones, a legend in his own right, has some mighty praise for his fellow fighter, Demetrious Johnson. These two warriors, despite their differences in weight class, are often mentioned in the same breath when discussing the greatest MMA fighters of all time. Jones' impressive 16-year career, with only one loss due to disqualification, and his UFC titles in two divisions, speak volumes about his prowess. On the other hand, Johnson holds the record for the most successful championship defenses in UFC history, an incredible 11 times, during his remarkable flyweight reign.

But here's where it gets controversial... Despite their contrasting sizes, Johnson, known as 'Mighty Mouse', is considered one of the most skilled fighters ever, and Jones agrees that size doesn't always matter. In a recent stream, Jones admitted, "I would have to give my all to beat him right now." He went on to explain that Johnson's speed, intelligence, and experience as the smaller fighter make him a formidable opponent.

"That kid's always in the gym, he's one of the greatest. Fighting small guys is tough, and Mighty Mouse would give most people here a run for their money," Jones added.

During a celebrity flag football game in San Francisco, Jones and Johnson had a chance to catch up. Even then, Jones remained humble, refusing to put himself above Johnson in the GOAT debate. "We're both respected as great fighters for different reasons. There's room for many stars at the top," he said.

And this is the part most people miss... Jones, at 38, retired briefly in 2025 but soon returned with hopes of competing at the UFC White House event. However, UFC CEO Dana White has poured cold water on those plans, and Jones himself has hinted at a potential retirement, stating, "I think I could be done."

So, who do you think is the GOAT? Is it Jones with his undefeated record, or Johnson with his incredible skill and championship defenses? The debate is open, and we want to hear your thoughts! Don't forget to check out the rest of our top stories, video stew, and social media highlights. And remember, MMA might just need a halftime show! What do you think?

Feel free to share your opinions and join the discussion! We'd love to hear from you.