Join the Fight: Australia's Biggest Morning Tea 2026 - A Community Effort (2026)

Get ready, Canberra, because it's time to brew up a storm and make a difference! 🌟

Cancer Council ACT's Australia's Biggest Morning Tea is back, and it's an event that truly brings our community together. But here's where it gets controversial... it's not just about the tea and snacks (although those are pretty awesome too)!

Last year, an incredible 400 Canberrans joined forces, each with their unique stories and backgrounds. From primary schools to retirement communities, everyone pitched in to make a real impact. And the numbers speak for themselves: almost one in two Australians will face a cancer diagnosis by age 85. That's a reality check if ever there was one.

Verity Hawkins, CEO of Cancer Council ACT, puts it best: "Australia's Biggest Morning Tea has become a beloved tradition for many. But it's so much more than just a social gathering. Your fundraising efforts are the lifeblood of our work, supporting the hard-hitting research and vital services we provide right here in our community."

Throughout May and June, you'll see morning teas popping up all over the ACT. And every single dollar raised goes towards funding life-saving cancer research, essential support services, and prevention programs that are making a difference right here in Canberra.

Here's a glimpse at the impact your donations can have:

$10: Connects someone newly diagnosed with trusted online support and resources.

$25: Funds a conversation with our Supportive Care Team, offering critical support to those affected by cancer.

$120: Ensures our ENHANCE Wellbeing program remains free, providing gentle movement and support to those in need.

$205: Helps Canberrans facing hair loss regain confidence with a free wig or hat.

$1,000: Funds world-class research right here in the ACT, saving lives and improving outcomes.

And this is the part most people miss: it's not just about the big donations. Every single contribution, no matter how small, adds up and makes a massive difference. It's a collective effort, and every one of us has a role to play.

So, are you ready to be a part of this movement? Register now and join the thousands of Australians who are standing together to support those affected by cancer. Because together, we can make a real impact and get closer to a cancer-free future.

Cancer Council ACT has been a champion for Canberrans for nearly 50 years, advocating and providing support across all aspects of cancer. Learn more about their incredible work here.

Contact details:

Cancer Council ACT

PH: 02 6257 9999

Email: [email protected]

Let's brew up a storm, Canberra! 🌟🍵