Join Canyons Aquatic Club: Full-Time & Part-Time Swim Coach Opportunities (2026)

Are you ready to dive into an exciting coaching opportunity? The Canyons Aquatic Club is seeking passionate swim coaches to join its elite team!

With a Silver Medal status in 2025 and 2026, Canyons Aquatic Club is the top competitive club in Santa Clarita, California, boasting multiple athletes ranked nationally. This is your chance to make a splash and guide the next generation of swimmers to success.

But here's where it gets interesting...

We're offering both full-time and part-time positions, so whether you're a seasoned coach or just starting your career, there's a role for you. As a full-time coach, you'll lead two training groups, oversee meet operations, and be part of a dedicated team with a unified vision. The part-time role is perfect for those who want to balance coaching with other commitments, offering a flexible schedule and minimal administrative duties.

See Also
Oliver Morgan: Swimmer's 'dream job' to focus on 2026 Commonwealth Games medalsTop Female Swimmers with the Fastest 800 IM Add-Ups in 2026 | Summer McIntosh Leads the Pack!Surfshark's Biggest Updates of 2025: What's New and Why It MattersEpic Christmas Day Swim at Rosses Point, Sligo: Annual Splash Tradition

And this is the part most people miss...

At Canyons Aquatic Club, we believe in creating a positive and inclusive training environment. Our coaches are not just instructors but mentors, guiding athletes through our long-term development pathway. We foster clear communication and a disciplined yet engaging training culture.

Here's a quick breakdown of the primary responsibilities:

See Also
Foteini Tricha: Crowned 2025 World Water Polo Player of the Year - Epic Greek Dominance!

  • Deliver high-quality, inspiring on-deck coaching sessions.
  • Create a positive and inclusive training atmosphere.
  • Communicate effectively with athletes, parents, and fellow coaches.
  • Support athlete progression and development.
  • Participate in staff meetings and educational opportunities.

For full-time coaches, additional responsibilities include:

  • Coordinating meet logistics and execution as Meet Director.
  • Managing staffing and operations for hosted competitions.

Now, let's talk qualifications:

  • Coaching or competitive swimming experience at the club or collegiate level is a must.
  • Current USA Swimming Coach Certifications or the willingness to obtain them.
  • Strong knowledge of stroke technique, training principles, and athlete development.
  • Excellent communication, organizational, and time management skills.
  • Ability to collaborate effectively within a professional coaching team.
  • Experience with Team Unify and/or Hy-Tek is a plus!

And the best part? The compensation and benefits:

  • Competitive coaching salaries based on experience and education.
  • Full-time positions offer benefits, paid time off, and eligibility for a retirement account with matching team contributions.
  • Opportunities for professional growth within our ambitious and expanding program.

So, are you ready to take the plunge and join our team?

If you're passionate about swimming and athlete development, we want to hear from you! Send your resume, a brief letter of interest, and three professional references to [emailprotected]. We can't wait to hear from you and explore the possibility of you becoming part of our aquatic family!

Feel free to reach out to Kyle Hastings at 305-586-1149 for any questions or further information.

Let's make waves together!

Join Canyons Aquatic Club: Full-Time & Part-Time Swim Coach Opportunities (2026)

References

Top Articles
XRP Price Prediction: 40% Surge Ahead? | XRP/BTC Technical Analysis
Password Managers Exposed: 25 Recovery Attacks Uncovered! | Bitwarden, Dashlane, LastPass
Ottawa Teen Dies After Quebec Ski Lift Accident | Tragic News Update
Latest Posts
Covid Compensation Claims: 36 Universities Face Legal Action from Students
PM Law Firm Closure: Potential Fraud Investigation Unveiled
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Madonna Wisozk

Last Updated:

Views: 6037

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (68 voted)

Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Madonna Wisozk

Birthday: 2001-02-23

Address: 656 Gerhold Summit, Sidneyberg, FL 78179-2512

Phone: +6742282696652

Job: Customer Banking Liaison

Hobby: Flower arranging, Yo-yoing, Tai chi, Rowing, Macrame, Urban exploration, Knife making

Introduction: My name is Madonna Wisozk, I am a attractive, healthy, thoughtful, faithful, open, vivacious, zany person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.