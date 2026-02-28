Join Canyons Aquatic Club: Full-Time & Part-Time Swim Coach Opportunities (2026)

Are you ready to dive into an exciting coaching opportunity? The Canyons Aquatic Club is seeking passionate swim coaches to join its elite team!

With a Silver Medal status in 2025 and 2026, Canyons Aquatic Club is the top competitive club in Santa Clarita, California, boasting multiple athletes ranked nationally. This is your chance to make a splash and guide the next generation of swimmers to success.

But here's where it gets interesting...

We're offering both full-time and part-time positions, so whether you're a seasoned coach or just starting your career, there's a role for you. As a full-time coach, you'll lead two training groups, oversee meet operations, and be part of a dedicated team with a unified vision. The part-time role is perfect for those who want to balance coaching with other commitments, offering a flexible schedule and minimal administrative duties.

And this is the part most people miss...

At Canyons Aquatic Club, we believe in creating a positive and inclusive training environment. Our coaches are not just instructors but mentors, guiding athletes through our long-term development pathway. We foster clear communication and a disciplined yet engaging training culture.

Here's a quick breakdown of the primary responsibilities:

Deliver high-quality, inspiring on-deck coaching sessions.

Create a positive and inclusive training atmosphere.

Communicate effectively with athletes, parents, and fellow coaches.

Support athlete progression and development.

Participate in staff meetings and educational opportunities.

For full-time coaches, additional responsibilities include:

Coordinating meet logistics and execution as Meet Director.

Managing staffing and operations for hosted competitions.

Now, let's talk qualifications:

Coaching or competitive swimming experience at the club or collegiate level is a must.

Current USA Swimming Coach Certifications or the willingness to obtain them.

Strong knowledge of stroke technique, training principles, and athlete development.

Excellent communication, organizational, and time management skills.

Ability to collaborate effectively within a professional coaching team.

Experience with Team Unify and/or Hy-Tek is a plus!

And the best part? The compensation and benefits:

Competitive coaching salaries based on experience and education.

Full-time positions offer benefits, paid time off, and eligibility for a retirement account with matching team contributions.

Opportunities for professional growth within our ambitious and expanding program.

So, are you ready to take the plunge and join our team?

If you're passionate about swimming and athlete development, we want to hear from you! Send your resume, a brief letter of interest, and three professional references to [emailprotected]. We can't wait to hear from you and explore the possibility of you becoming part of our aquatic family!

Feel free to reach out to Kyle Hastings at 305-586-1149 for any questions or further information.

Let's make waves together!