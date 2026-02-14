Johnston Health Foundation Welcomes New Board Members (2026)

Johnston Health Foundation has appointed six new board members, marking a significant step forward in its mission to enhance healthcare and wellness across Johnston County. This move is a testament to the foundation's commitment to strengthening its leadership and fostering a collaborative environment. The new board members bring a diverse range of expertise and a shared dedication to advancing the health and well-being of the communities they serve. Teresa Bau, a physician from UNC Health Family Medicine, Felita Carr, dean of retention and student support at Johnston Community College, Kelly Daughtry, an attorney with a strong community focus, Megan Kirk, MD, director of emergency services at UNC Health Johnston, Morgan O'Meara, a senior vice president at State Employees' Credit Union, and Melissa Overton, the owner of MedicalTraining.me and The Overton Experience, are all integral to this new chapter. Their combined experience and passion for service will be invaluable as the foundation continues to support critical programs, innovative initiatives, and patient-centered care throughout Johnston County. Additionally, the foundation has a new leadership team, with Jason Wenzel as chair, Brent George as vice chair, John Scovil as treasurer, and Iris Green as secretary. These appointments reflect the foundation's continued growth and emphasis on strong governance and meaningful community representation. Discover more about the Johnston Health Foundation's initiatives and how you can contribute to their mission by visiting their website or subscribing to their newsletter. But here's where it gets controversial... How do you think these new board members will impact the healthcare landscape in Johnston County? Share your thoughts and join the discussion in the comments below!