Johnson Wagner Joins CBS Sports Golf Broadcast Team (2026)

Get ready for a game-changer in the world of golf broadcasting! A new star is about to shine on CBS Sports' golf coverage, and it's a move that's sure to spark some debate and excitement.

Last summer, Johnson Wagner, a three-time PGA Tour winner, had an epiphany. He saw an opportunity to transition from a television star on Golf Channel to a network team at CBS Sports. With the retirement of Ian Baker-Finch, a longtime CBS analyst, Wagner seized the moment.

"The pinnacle for a former player is to join a network team, and these opportunities are rare," Wagner told Sports Illustrated. "So, when Ian left, I knew it was time to make my move."

But here's where it gets controversial... Wagner was still under contract with Golf Channel, so the transition began cautiously. In December, it was official: Wagner, 45, would join CBS, filling the role previously held by on-course reporter Colt Knost. And this is the part most people miss: Wagner's journey to becoming a broadcasting sensation started with a simple request from Peter Jacobson of NBC and Golf Channel. He asked Wagner to film a segment with a Boston accent, little did they know it would plant the seed for a successful TV career.

"Peter told me I had a future in TV, and that's when it all began," Wagner recalls. From there, his media career took off, and he became a true 'swiss army knife' of broadcasting. He did it all: studio analysis, color commentary, walking reports, and even contributed to PGA Tour Radio.

However, it was at the 2024 Players Championship that Wagner's career took an unexpected turn. In a live segment, he attempted to recreate Xander Schauffele's chip shot, and the result was a viral sensation. From that moment on, Wagner's reenactments of consequential and bizarre shots became a must-watch segment on Golf Channel's 'Live From.'

So, when Wagner moved to CBS, there were concerns about the future of these popular segments. But fear not! Wagner assures us that the reenactments will continue, and CBS has made it clear they value his unique style.

"We're exploring all options for these recreations," Wagner says. "Whether it's social media, digital platforms, or both, we're leaving no stone unturned. We want to capture those special moments and share them with our audience."

In CBS's 69th season of PGA Tour broadcasting, Wagner joins an iconic list of voices, including Ken Venturi, Tom Weiskopf, and more. But what sets Wagner apart is his ability to connect with viewers and players alike. He's not just a broadcaster; he's a relatable figure who can discuss the game's intricacies while also sharing light-hearted moments.

"There's a sensitive side to Johnson," says Sellers Shy, CBS Sports' coordinating golf producer. "He cares, and people are drawn to him. That chemistry is what makes our team so strong, and we believe Johnson embodies all the right qualities."

As Wagner embarks on this new chapter, he leaves behind a tight-knit family at Golf Channel. It was a tough decision, but one he made with excitement for the future. So, get ready for some fantastic golf coverage and a fresh perspective from Johnson Wagner on CBS Sports. Who knows, you might even see him recreate a legendary shot or two!

What do you think about Wagner's move to CBS? Do you think his unique style will enhance the golf broadcasting experience? Let's discuss in the comments!