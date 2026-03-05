Johnny Gaudreau Tribute: Remembering a Hockey Legend and His Tragic Death (2026)

A bittersweet tribute was paid to the late Johnny Gaudreau during the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics gold medal celebration. The U.S. men's hockey team honored Gaudreau, who was expected to be a member of Team USA, despite his untimely death on August 29, 2024. The team hung his jersey in their locker room, and his family members were in attendance for the gold medal game. When Jack Hughes scored the golden goal in overtime, the players and coaches made sure Gaudreau's jersey and his children were out on the ice for the team photo. Johnny Gaudreau, a seven-time NHL All-Star with the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets, was the USA's all-time leading scorer in international play. Known as 'Johnny Hockey', he would have likely been a lock to make the U.S. Olympic team. However, his life was tragically cut short when he and his brother Matthew were killed in a hit-and-run accident while riding their bikes in New Jersey. The driver, Sean M. Higgins, was indicted on multiple counts related to reckless vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal accident. This emotional tribute served as a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of honoring those who have passed too soon.

