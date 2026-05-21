John Tory's Decision: Why He Won't Run for Mayor Again (2026)

In a move that has sent shockwaves through Toronto's political landscape, former Mayor John Tory has officially bowed out of the upcoming municipal election race, citing the need to shield his family from the 'inevitable attacks' that come with public office. But here's where it gets personal: Tory's decision, announced on Tuesday, comes after months of speculation and soul-searching, during which he grappled with the toll his political career has taken on those closest to him. And this is the part most people miss: the human cost of public service, a theme Tory poignantly highlighted in his statement, where he described serving as Toronto's mayor as 'the honor of a lifetime' while acknowledging the office's importance transcends any individual.

Tory's journey took a dramatic turn in February 2023 when, just months after securing a third term, he resigned following revelations of an affair with a staffer. This scandal, which led to Toronto's integrity commissioner finding he violated the council's code of conduct, undoubtedly played a role in his decision not to run again. Yet, it's his candid admission about the impact on his family that truly resonates. 'I cannot put my family and the people I care about through the inevitable attacks on me and my personal life,' he stated, a sentiment that underscores the often-overlooked sacrifices of public figures.

But is stepping away the right move, or does it set a precedent for politicians to avoid accountability? Tory's critics might argue that by not running, he's sidestepping the chance to redeem himself in the eyes of the public. However, his supporters see it as a noble act of prioritizing family over political ambition. This dichotomy raises a thought-provoking question: Where do we draw the line between personal responsibility and the public's right to scrutinize their leaders?

In an interview with Newstalk 1010, Tory revealed that his family's concerns were pivotal in his decision-making process. They feared the re-emergence of personal issues that could cause further harm, a perspective he ultimately found compelling. This family-first approach has earned him both praise and criticism, with some applauding his integrity and others questioning whether it undermines his commitment to public service.

Interestingly, Tory's absence from the ballot doesn't mean he's disappearing from the public eye. He currently serves as a municipal affairs expert for Newstalk 1010 and CTV News, a role he plans to continue. Moreover, he's not endorsing any candidates—yet. Instead, he's waiting to see if a contender emerges who can navigate the complex relationship with Premier Doug Ford, revitalize the city's economy, and address pressing issues like public safety, transit reliability, and affordable living.

But here's the controversial part: Tory's vision for Toronto includes a zero-tolerance stance on open-air drug use and encampments in parks, a position that could alienate progressive voters. While he advocates for a safe and thriving city, his approach to these issues may spark debate. Is his vision inclusive, or does it risk marginalizing vulnerable populations? This is a question that could define the upcoming election and the future of Toronto.

As the city gears up for the October 26 municipal election, the field is shaping up to be competitive. Current Mayor Olivia Chow, who has yet to announce her re-election bid, remains a key figure, though polls suggest she would face stiff competition from Tory had he run. Coun. Brad Bradford, who previously ran in the 2023 byelection, has already declared his candidacy, expressing respect for Tory's decision while emphasizing the personal sacrifices inherent in public office.

Tory's legacy, meanwhile, is a mixed bag. While he's lauded for his years of service and love for the city, the scandal that led to his resignation casts a long shadow. Yet, his call for meaningful contributions to the city's future—whether as mayor or council member—serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility to shape Toronto's destiny.

So, what do you think? Did John Tory make the right call by stepping away, or should he have faced the electorate again? And more importantly, what kind of leader does Toronto need at this pivotal moment? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s spark a conversation about the future of our city.