John Size's Sha Tin Double: Endued and Raging Rapids Dominate in Thrilling Races! (2026)

John Size's mid-season comeback is a thrilling tale of racing prowess! But can he sustain this momentum? The veteran trainer's recent wins at Sha Tin have the racing world buzzing.

Size, 71, is no stranger to slow starts, but his mid-season surge has become a highly anticipated event. On Thursday, he secured a double victory at Sha Tin, led by the remarkable Endued in the Class Four Lei Muk Shue Handicap. This win was particularly significant, as it showcased Size's ability to bring out the best in a horse, even one new to his stable.

Endued, previously trained by Benno Yung Tin-pang, nearly won its seasonal debut last month, and the move to Size's yard seems to have been a turning point. The mile-long race played to the strengths of this Deep Field offspring, who, under jockey Maxime Guyon, navigated through a gap in the straight with precision and sprinted to a comfortable win.

Size's post-race comments reveal his satisfaction and optimism: "Craig Williams saw the potential for a mile, and he was spot on." He added, "I'm still getting to know this horse, but he's shown he's got more to give." This statement hints at a fascinating trainer-horse relationship, a key aspect of Size's success.

doubling down on his success, Size also celebrated Raging Rapids' win in the Class Four Lai Chi Chong Handicap, with jockey Brenton Avdulla employing a clever strategy to secure the victory. This double win brings Size's campaign total to 14, a number that might just be making his competitors nervous.

Size's modesty shines through in his comments: "A positive start to the year is crucial, but I'm not a threat... yet." But with his consistent form, is this really the case? Is Size's mid-season surge a temporary blip or a sign of a serious title challenge?

Meanwhile, Douglas Whyte also enjoyed a double victory, with Six Pack's win in the Class Three Chuk Yuen Handicap standing out. This race was a thrilling display of determination, with Ka Ying Attack pushing the winner all the way to the line. Whyte's other win came courtesy of Riding High and jockey Zac Purton in the Class Five Pine Tree Hill Handicap.

What do you think about John Size's recent success? Is it a fleeting moment or the start of a championship-winning run?