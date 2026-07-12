John Robertson: Nottingham Forest Legend and European Cup Winner - Full Story (2026)

John Robertson, a legendary Scottish footballer, passed away at the age of 72, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy in the world of football. His journey from a struggling young talent to a European Cup-winning hero is a testament to the transformative power of mentorship and leadership. Born in the outskirts of Glasgow, Robertson's early life was marked by the challenges of being the youngest of three children in a working-class family. Despite his humble beginnings, his talent was evident from a young age, and he quickly rose through the ranks of local football, playing for Lanarkshire, Scotland, and Drumchapel Amateurs. However, it was his time at Nottingham Forest that truly defined his career.

Robertson joined Forest as an amateur in 1968, and his journey from a struggling young talent to a European Cup-winning hero is a testament to the transformative power of mentorship and leadership. Under the guidance of manager Brian Clough and assistant Peter Taylor, Robertson blossomed into a world-class left-winger with exceptional dribbling skills. Clough's comparison of Robertson to a 'Picasso' of football highlighted his artistic flair and creativity, making him the creative heart of the Forest team. During his main spell at Forest from 1970 to 1983, Robertson won the First Division Championship, two League Cups, and became a key player in the club's rise from obscurity to greatness.

Robertson's impact on the field was remarkable. His ability to create chances and deliver accurate crosses made him a linchpin for Forest. He played 243 consecutive matches, showcasing his consistency and dedication. His performance in the 1978-79 European Cup campaign, where he assisted Trevor Francis in the final, and his solo goal in the 1980 final against Hamburg, further solidified his status as one of the finest British footballers of his era. Robertson's international career with Scotland was also notable, with appearances in the 1978 World Cup and the 1982 World Cup, where he played a crucial role in the team's success.

After leaving Forest, Robertson continued his coaching career with Martin O'Neill, his former team-mate and friend. He successfully assisted O'Neill at various clubs, including Wycombe Wanderers, Norwich, Leicester, Celtic, and Aston Villa. Robertson's warm personality, self-effacing nature, and astute judgment of players made him a popular and trusted coach. His simple yet effective coaching approach, unclouded by mystique, contributed to his success with O'Neill.

In his final years, Robertson faced the challenges of Parkinson's disease, but his legacy continues to inspire generations of football enthusiasts and players. He is survived by his second wife, Sharyl, and their children, Andrew and Mark, as well as a daughter, Liz, from his first marriage. His contributions to football, both on and off the field, have left an indelible mark on the sport, and his story serves as a reminder of the power of mentorship, hard work, and perseverance.