John Oates confirms Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean' was inspired by 'I Can't Go For That' (2026)

The groove that shaped a hit, and the mystery behind it, isn’t just a music trivia tidbit. It’s a story about influence, credit, and the messy, irresistible way ideas travel across generations. My take: Michael Jackson’s Billie Jean didn’t spring from nowhere. Its bassline and rhythmic spine echo a familiar late-70s/early-80s zone where locked-in grooves could travel fast across studios, engineers, and ears. What’s fascinating is not only that MJ heard Hall & Oates’ I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do) and wanted to invert that feeling, but how the moment was confirmed, debated, and eventually treated as part of rock-and-roll folklore rather than a simple case of lifting a lick.

First, the core claim is straightforward: Hall and Oates say MJ explicitly acknowledged borrowing the groove. What makes this worth foregrounding is the wider context: in pop and funk-adjacent music, grooves aren’t owned in pristine, one-note fashion. They’re living experiments, often seeded by a vibe rather than a solo melody. Personally, I think this reflects a culture where groove-sharing is almost a tradition: a nod, a wink, a re-riff, and a new personality rises from the same skeleton. In Billie Jean, MJ didn’t clone Hall’s riff; he reimagined the pulse, layered with his own storytelling and production—mid-80s glossy understatement that feels inevitable once you hear the two side by side.

The episode recap also offers a backstage portrait of the studio as a birthplace of ideas. Hall describes the moment when a quick, instinctive riff—fueled by a Roland CompuRhythm and a spare keyboard setup—found its shape in ten minutes. The engineer’s decision to press record, the guitarist’s reluctant memory becoming a trademark gash of a bassline, and the groove becoming a vehicle for a narrative about a man who won’t commit to love—this is classic pop alchemy. What makes this important is how fragile creativity can be: a fleeting idea captured at the exact right moment, then refined in a few more minutes and tossed into a hit machine that amplifies it across the world.

From my perspective, the idea of borrowing grooves raises a deeper question about originality and authorship in a collaborative ecosystem. The public narrative often craves clean lines: that artist A invented X, artist B copied Y. But music has always thrived on cross-pollination. The Hall–Jackson dialogue—MJ’s direct admission that he “stole the groove”—exposes a healthier, more mature truth: influence is not theft when the result is a distinct identity. In Billie Jean, MJ’s reworking didn’t erase the source; it transformed it. The production, the narrative, the vocal performance—these layers turn a borrowed groove into something singular, and that, to me, is the essence of creative reinvention.

One thing that immediately stands out is how technology and gear shape memory. Hall’s riff originated from a Roland CompuRhythm and a laid-back keyboard session; the engineer hits the record button, and suddenly a potential hit has a lifeline. This is a reminder that the tools of the era are not neutral; they push ideas toward certain grooves and textures. What this suggests is that technological ecosystems function as hidden co-authors in pop music—forcing certain rhythms, arpeggios, and timbres to become legible as commercially viable motifs. If you take a step back and think about it, it’s striking how much of what we celebrate as ‘great songs’ depended on a studio environment, a moment of serendipity, and an executive choice to capture it on tape.

What this really signals is a broader trend: the enduring permeability of pop canon. Hall’s and Oates’s legacy remains influential, partly because their work is a kind of public workshop for other musicians to study, imitate, remix, and react to. MJ’s Billie Jean didn’t diminish that workshop; it amplified it. The ongoing conversation—now revisited in interviews, podcast episodes, and Guardian throwbacks—shows that music history isn’t a static ledger but a conversation with multiple voices, each adding nuance to what we consider a classic groove. In that sense, the story strengthens a broader pattern: the most enduring pop moments are born at intersections—between artists, between studios, between eras—where once-deemed “copying” becomes a shared, evolutionary leap.

Yet the personal dynamics between Hall and Oates add a dash of melancholy to the anatomy of influence. Their relationship, once a powerhouse, has soured into public spats and legal wrangles over publishing rights. The music itself, though, continues to speak beyond the courtroom doors. This juxtaposition matters because it highlights a truth about artistic value: a song outlives its creators’ disagreements when its core grooves travel to new listeners and new contexts. What many people don’t realize is that a hit can nestle inside a dispute and still endure, because the cultural ecosystem prioritizes the work’s resonance over personal grievances.

If you’re looking for a takeaway with staying power, it’s this: influence travels through the air of studio rooms, not just the loud verdicts of fame. Billie Jean embodies a paradox—an homage that becomes its own landmark. The beat that Hall and Oates helped shape became the heartbeat that MJ reconfigured for a new generation. In my opinion, that is the essence of musical conversation: we borrow, we reinterpret, and we build something that belongs to everyone who hears it.

Conclusion isn’t a verdict but a recognition: the line between homage and originality is porous, and that permeability is what fuels pop’s most resilient moments. The Billie Jean–I Can’t Go For That thread isn’t a scandal; it’s a case study in how ideas migrate, what gets remembered, and how the same groove can carry different stories across decades. One last thought: the next time you hear a familiar bass pulse in a modern track, listen for the echoes of earlier rooms, engineers, and conversations. What you’re hearing is a living map of influence, and that map keeps expanding as artists continue to remix the past into the future.