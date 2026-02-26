John O' Groats: Is This REALLY the Worst Tourist Attraction in Europe? (2026)

A Scottish Highlands village, known for its breathtaking scenery and remote location, has been named among the worst tourist attractions in Europe. The Telegraph newspaper included John O' Groats on its list of the 'most naff attractions' across the continent, criticizing its 'appalling' gift shop and toilets. Despite this, the village has seen redevelopment and regeneration projects, with new businesses opening and historic buildings restored.

John O' Groats is a small village in the historic county of Caithness, along Scotland's northeastern tip. It is a popular tourist destination, attracting visitors with its Duncansby Head Lighthouse and Duncansby Stacks, as well as the John o’ Groats Signpost, one of the most photographed signs in the UK. However, The Telegraph criticized the village for being 'a lie', claiming it is not the most northerly point on the British mainland, which is nearby Dunnet Head.

The village is also the starting point for the famous 'End to End' journey to Land's End in the south of England. This 874-mile route takes cyclists 10-14 days to complete, while off-road walkers typically take two or three months. The Telegraph further criticized the village for its 'inevitably appalling' gift shop and toilets, despite the free picture opportunity at the signpost.

John O' Groats has a history of criticism, receiving the Carbuncle Award from Urban Realm in 2010 for being 'the most dismal place' in Scotland. However, recent developments have brought new life to the village, with the John O' Groats Mill opening as a heritage visitor attraction and community venue.

Other destinations on The Telegraph's list include Leicester Square in London, The Blarney Stone in Ireland, The Little Mermaid in Copenhagen, and the Blue Lagoon in Iceland. The list highlights attractions that may not live up to expectations, sparking debate among tourists and locals alike.