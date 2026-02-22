Get ready for a heartwarming tale of love and resilience as John Mellencamp's musical, Small Town, is set to make its world premiere at the iconic Ogunquit Playhouse! This highly anticipated production, directed by the renowned Kathleen Marshall, promises to captivate audiences with its powerful story and unforgettable music. But here's where it gets controversial... Will the musical's portrayal of small-town life resonate with audiences, or will it fall flat? And this is the part most people miss... The creative team behind this production is a dream team, with Marshall's expertise in musical theater and Mellencamp's iconic songs, but will it be enough to make this musical a hit? Prepare to be enthralled by the story of Jack and Diane, a couple determined to defy the odds and find their place in the world. With a score of Mellencamp's greatest hits and a compelling book by Naomi Wallace, this musical is sure to leave a lasting impression. So, mark your calendars for October 1st to November 1st and get ready for an unforgettable theatrical experience! But don't just take our word for it; we want to hear your thoughts! Do you think this musical will be a triumph or a missed opportunity? Share your opinions in the comments below and let's spark a discussion!
John Mellencamp's 'Small Town' Musical: World Premiere at Ogunquit Playhouse | Jack & Diane Story (2026)
