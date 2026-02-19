John McGinn's Brace Sinks Forest! Aston Villa's Top 3 Push | Premier League Highlights (2026)

Aston Villa's remarkable season continues to defy expectations, with a thrilling comeback victory over Nottingham Forest. This win not only secured their place in the top three but also showcased their resilience and ability to rise above defeat.

Ollie Watkins, celebrating his 250th appearance for the club, continued his impressive goal-scoring form, while John McGinn's double strike sealed the deal for Villa. But here's where it gets controversial... despite their impressive run, Villa's position in the league table might not accurately reflect their true potential.

If we were to rank teams based on expected goals difference, Villa would find themselves in 15th place. Yet, they've managed to overtake Manchester City and are now just three points behind the league leaders. It's a testament to their ability to punch above their weight and a reminder that football can be unpredictable.

And this is the part most people miss... Villa's dominance in the early stages of the game was evident, with an astonishing 81% possession. Youri Tielemans, in particular, showcased his passing prowess, completing more passes than the entire Forest team in the opening 15 minutes.

Nottingham Forest, however, did offer some resistance, with Omari Hutchinson forcing Emi Martínez into a full-length save. But it was Villa's clinical finishing that made the difference.

John McGinn, fresh from a rest, converted a smart left-foot shot to give Villa the lead. And when Gibbs-White gave Forest a glimmer of hope, McGinn's second goal, a clever chip over the keeper, put the game to bed.

So, what does this mean for Villa's future? With their ability to rise to the occasion and a squad full of talent, could they be a dark horse in the race for the title? Or is their current position a fluke? What do you think? Let's discuss in the comments!