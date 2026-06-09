John Lennon, the legendary musician and former Beatle, had a complex relationship with various musical genres. While he was known for his experimental and diverse approach to music, there was one genre that he particularly struggled with: the very genre he couldn't stand working on was 'the people that surround it'. This intriguing statement reveals a lot about Lennon's artistic vision and his disdain for certain musical circles.

Lennon's disdain for this genre was not born out of a lack of musical appreciation. On the contrary, he had a keen ear for music and a deep understanding of various genres. However, he was critical of what he perceived as a lack of authenticity and passion in the genre. Lennon's statement suggests that he was turned off by the people associated with this genre, rather than the genre itself.

One possible interpretation of Lennon's statement is that he was frustrated by the superficiality and lack of substance in the genre. He may have felt that the people surrounding this genre were more concerned with image and popularity than with creating meaningful and passionate music. This could explain why he was so critical of the genre, despite his own experimental and diverse approach to music.

Another possible interpretation is that Lennon was simply being ironic or sarcastic. He may have been using the phrase 'the people that surround it' to mock the genre, rather than to express a genuine disdain for it. Lennon was known for his wit and sarcasm, and it's possible that he was using this phrase to make a point about the genre's lack of authenticity.

Regardless of the interpretation, Lennon's statement reveals a lot about his artistic vision and his disdain for certain musical circles. It suggests that he was more concerned with authenticity and passion in music than with popularity and image. This is a fascinating insight into the mind of one of the most influential musicians of all time.