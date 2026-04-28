John Kelton's Weekend Race Predictions: Morphettville Edition (2026)

Get ready for an exciting weekend of racing with John Kelton's picks!

The Rising Star: Bassett Babe

Bassett Babe is a name to remember. Her debut performance was nothing short of spectacular, leaving her competitors in the dust and winning with ease. If she replicates that run, this race is hers for the taking. While she needs to improve her settling in the early stages, I'm confident we'll witness another thrilling display from this talented filly.

Race 8: Brown Nose Day Gal's Form

Brown Nose Day Gal, an eight-year-old mare with a light racing history, has been on fire lately. Her recent wins at Oakbank and Murray Bridge showcase her consistent form. I was particularly impressed with her ability to settle off the pace and quicken up in her last start. With a strong pace expected in this race, she could be a real contender.

Race 4: Ramasis' Potential

Ramasis, a well-bred colt, has been turning heads in recent jumpouts. His long, powerful stride and youthful scope suggest he has the potential to go far. With blinkers on for his debut, he might settle mid-pack or slightly closer, thanks to his advantageous draw.

Track Conditions: Morphettville's Parks Track

The Parks track at Morphettville is in excellent shape for this weekend's races. The rail is in its true position, and the track has had minimal recent racing, ensuring its pristine condition. Despite the warm weather and irrigation, the track will likely be rated a Good 3. A solid tailwind is forecast between the 800 and 400-metre points, favoring pacers.

Race 7: Path To Profit's Journey

Path To Profit has found a new home in the Will Clarken yard after a few runs in Victoria with Ciaron Maher. She's shown consistency but had a perfect opportunity to win her maiden race two starts ago. While her recent jumpout at Strathalbyn was solid, based on ratings, I'm inclined to take her on in this race.

And there you have it! John Kelton's picks for the weekend. Remember, racing is a game of opinions and strategies. What are your thoughts on these races? Do you agree with John's assessments? Feel free to share your insights and predictions in the comments below!

Note: The above analysis is for entertainment purposes only and should not be considered professional advice.