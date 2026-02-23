John John Florence's Unexpected Decision: Why He's Not Returning to the Championship Tour in 2026 (2026)

A shocking revelation has rocked the surfing world! John John Florence, the legendary 3x World Champion and 2x Olympian, has decided to hang up his competitive wetsuit, at least for now. But wait, didn't we just hear he was making a comeback?

69 days ago, the news broke that Florence would return to the Championship Tour in 2026 after a year-long hiatus. It seemed like a dream come true for fans, but little did we know, there was a twist in the tale.

Florence, a surfing icon, had taken a year off to sail the world with his family, a decision that sparked curiosity about his competitive drive. Many wondered if he still had something to prove or if he was gearing up for the 2028 Olympics. But in a surprising turn of events, Florence has announced that he will not be returning to the Championship Tour in 2026.

In his own words, Florence shared, "Exploring with my family taught us new ways of living and opened our eyes to new places and waves. We're excited to continue this journey in 2026, aiming to circumnavigate the globe." He emphasized his desire to improve as a surfer and a father while embracing adventure and curiosity.

This decision has left fans with mixed emotions. On one hand, Florence's remarkable career includes 110 World Tour events, 282 heat wins, 10 event victories, and three World Titles, despite multiple knee injuries. He's a two-time A.I Commitment Award winner, a Rookie of the Year, a five-time Surfer Poll trophy holder, and a five-time Vans Triple Crown champion. His dominance is undeniable, with many believing he could have won more titles if not for his injuries.

But here's where it gets controversial: Was Florence's decision to step away from the Tour truly his own? Or did the WSL play a role? And what does this mean for the future of competitive surfing?

Florence assures us that this isn't retirement, just a different path for now. But with his impressive track record, it's hard not to wonder if we've seen the last of him as a full-time competitor. Will he make occasional appearances at Pipe contests, CT wildcards, or The Eddie? Only time will tell.

What do you think about Florence's decision? Is it a wise move or a missed opportunity?