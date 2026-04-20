John Harbaugh's Next Move: Giants Close to Hiring Former Ravens Coach (2026)

The New York Giants are on the brink of a major coaching move, as they are reportedly close to hiring John Harbaugh, the former Baltimore Ravens head coach. But is this the right call for a franchise in desperate need of a turnaround?

According to ESPN, the Giants are finalizing a deal with Harbaugh, who was surprisingly let go by the Ravens after a season-ending loss. Harbaugh's impressive resume includes a Super Bowl win and a 180-113 record over 18 seasons with the Ravens. However, his recent postseason record is less impressive, with only three wins in the last 11 years.

Here's where it gets intriguing: Despite his firing, Harbaugh was confident of a return to Baltimore, but the Ravens opted for a change to maximize the potential of their star quarterback. And the Giants, who have struggled to find stability since Tom Coughlin's departure, are now poised to welcome him.

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The Giants' interest in Harbaugh is understandable. They have the 5th pick in the upcoming draft, a promising young quarterback in Jaxson Dart, and a solid core of offensive and defensive talent. Yet, they've had a tumultuous time since Coughlin's resignation, with four full-time head coaches failing to produce a winning record.

And this is the part most fans are curious about: Can Harbaugh be the savior the Giants need? His track record suggests he can build a winning culture, but the recent lack of postseason success may raise questions.

The Giants are betting on Harbaugh's experience and proven ability to win. But will this be the move that finally brings the Giants back to glory? Only time will tell, and the pressure is on for Harbaugh to deliver in a city that demands success.

What do you think? Is Harbaugh the right choice for the Giants, or should they have looked elsewhere? Share your thoughts and let's discuss the potential impact of this coaching hire!