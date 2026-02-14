John Fury's Life in Strangeways: 11 Years Behind Bars and the Road to Redemption (2026)

John Fury, the father of boxing champion Tyson Fury, reflects on his 11-year prison sentence for a brutal attack, detailing the transformative experience and his journey towards redemption.

Fury's story began with a violent past, including a history of bare knuckle boxing and a heated argument with his friend, Oathie Sykes, during a trip to Cyprus in 1999. The tension escalated at a car auction in Belle Vue in 2010, leading to Fury gouging Sykes' eye. Facing severe consequences, Fury was sentenced to 11 years in prison, fearing a potentially unlimited sentence.

During his incarceration, Fury embraced a new mindset, determined to turn his life around. He engaged in various activities, from welding and plumbing courses to reading, with a particular fondness for George Orwell's 1984 and Jeffrey Archer's prison diaries. However, his deep religious upbringing and faith in the Bible proved to be a guiding light, helping him navigate the darkness of prison life.

As his sentence progressed, Fury evolved into a more compassionate individual, assisting fellow inmates with their struggles. He found solace in helping others, transforming his own mindset and finding peace in the process.

However, the transition back to freedom proved challenging. Fury struggled with feelings of disconnection and a sense of institutionalization. It took a year for him to regain a sense of belonging and reconnect with his family, finding solace in his farm and the companionship of his animals and grandchildren.

Fury's journey through prison and his eventual reintegration into society highlights the transformative power of reflection, self-improvement, and the support of a strong faith. Despite the hardships, he emerged with a renewed purpose, determined to stay out of trouble and embrace a brighter future.