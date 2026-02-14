John Cena's Inspiring Message to Matt Cardona: 'Making Luck Through Effort' (2026)

Here’s a story that’ll make you rethink the idea of luck: What if success isn’t just about being in the right place at the right time, but about relentlessly creating your own opportunities? John Cena recently weighed in on Matt Cardona’s highly anticipated return to WWE, and his take is both inspiring and thought-provoking. But here’s where it gets controversial—Cena didn’t just welcome Cardona back; he framed his return as a testament to the power of making luck through effort. Let’s break it down.

On Friday’s SmackDown from Buffalo, Cardona was officially reintroduced as part of the roster, nearly six years after his release from WWE in April 2020. This wasn’t his first appearance since then, though—fans might recall his surprise return on the November 14 episode, where he wrestled under his former Zack Ryder persona in the Last Time Is Now tournament. That tournament? It was for a shot to be Cena’s final opponent. Talk about full-circle moments.

Cena took to social media on Saturday to share his thoughts, praising both Cardona and his wife, Chelsea Green, who also returned to WWE after her own release. ‘Persistence and preparation tend to help manufacture luck,’ Cena wrote. ‘I couldn’t be more proud of both @TheMattCardona and @ImChelseaGreen. They stand as a tremendous example of making luck through effort. Welcome home Matt. ☕️🍸’ It’s a powerful message, but it also raises a question: Is luck something we stumble upon, or something we earn through grit and determination?

Cardona himself released a heartfelt statement, acknowledging the countless people who supported him along the way. Names like Triple H, Brian Myers, and Joey Janela have also chimed in, celebrating his return. But this isn’t just a feel-good story—it’s a reminder that second chances in the wrestling world are rare, and often require relentless effort behind the scenes.

And this is the part most people miss: Cardona’s journey isn’t just about returning to WWE; it’s about redefining what it means to succeed in an industry that’s notoriously unpredictable. Does talent alone guarantee a comeback, or is it the relentless pursuit of opportunity that truly makes the difference? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments—do you agree with Cena’s take on ‘making luck,’ or do you think there’s more to the story?

