John Cena's Inspiring Message to Matt Cardona: 'Making Luck Through Effort' (2026)

Here’s a story that’ll make you rethink the idea of luck: What if success isn’t just about being in the right place at the right time, but about relentlessly creating your own opportunities? John Cena recently weighed in on Matt Cardona’s highly anticipated return to WWE, and his take is both inspiring and thought-provoking. But here’s where it gets controversial—Cena didn’t just welcome Cardona back; he framed his return as a testament to the power of making luck through effort. Let’s break it down.

On Friday’s SmackDown from Buffalo, Cardona was officially reintroduced as part of the roster, nearly six years after his release from WWE in April 2020. This wasn’t his first appearance since then, though—fans might recall his surprise return on the November 14 episode, where he wrestled under his former Zack Ryder persona in the Last Time Is Now tournament. That tournament? It was for a shot to be Cena’s final opponent. Talk about full-circle moments.

See Also
Aussie Boxing Boom: 3 World Champs, Tszyu's Comeback, Paul vs. Adesanya?! | 2026 PredictionsRahim Mundine Joins Tszyu-Zerafa Card: The Next Generation of Australian Boxing GrudgesBron Breakker Destroys Jey Uso in WWE Beatdown - Yeeting Backfires Epicly!William Regal's Warning to Pro Wrestlers: Protect Your Neck!

Cena took to social media on Saturday to share his thoughts, praising both Cardona and his wife, Chelsea Green, who also returned to WWE after her own release. ‘Persistence and preparation tend to help manufacture luck,’ Cena wrote. ‘I couldn’t be more proud of both @TheMattCardona and @ImChelseaGreen. They stand as a tremendous example of making luck through effort. Welcome home Matt. ☕️🍸’ It’s a powerful message, but it also raises a question: Is luck something we stumble upon, or something we earn through grit and determination?

See Also
Terence Crawford on Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach: 'Should've Been Disqualified'

Cardona himself released a heartfelt statement, acknowledging the countless people who supported him along the way. Names like Triple H, Brian Myers, and Joey Janela have also chimed in, celebrating his return. But this isn’t just a feel-good story—it’s a reminder that second chances in the wrestling world are rare, and often require relentless effort behind the scenes.

And this is the part most people miss: Cardona’s journey isn’t just about returning to WWE; it’s about redefining what it means to succeed in an industry that’s notoriously unpredictable. Does talent alone guarantee a comeback, or is it the relentless pursuit of opportunity that truly makes the difference? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments—do you agree with Cena’s take on ‘making luck,’ or do you think there’s more to the story?

Written by Ian Carey, a Toronto-based writer and lifelong wrestling enthusiast whose work has appeared in NOW Magazine, The Huffington Post, and more. Ian has been covering the wrestling industry for over a decade and joined the f4wonline.com team in 2019.

John Cena's Inspiring Message to Matt Cardona: 'Making Luck Through Effort' (2026)

References

Top Articles
10-Year Treasury Yield Drops: Fed Rate Cuts in 2026? Interest Rate Outlook Explained
Dhurandhar: The Spy Thriller That's Taking Over Cinemas and OTT
Naseem Hamed vs Brendan Ingle: The Giant Story Behind Boxing Legends
Latest Posts
How to Get a FREE BBC TV Licence in 16 Minutes! (Pensioners Guide 2025)
Space Debris Crisis: Why Global Action is Urgent and How We're Fighting Back
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Maia Crooks Jr

Last Updated:

Views: 5650

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (43 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Maia Crooks Jr

Birthday: 1997-09-21

Address: 93119 Joseph Street, Peggyfurt, NC 11582

Phone: +2983088926881

Job: Principal Design Liaison

Hobby: Web surfing, Skiing, role-playing games, Sketching, Polo, Sewing, Genealogy

Introduction: My name is Maia Crooks Jr, I am a homely, joyous, shiny, successful, hilarious, thoughtful, joyous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.