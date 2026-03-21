John Bolloten: Capturing the Raw Realities of Bradford's Communities (2026)

John Bolloten's evocative pictures among works at festival

Uncover the raw realities of marginalized communities through the captivating lens of John Bolloten, as his thought-provoking photography takes center stage at the Photo North Festival in West Yorkshire.

The Photo North Festival, a vibrant celebration of photography in the UK, is set to showcase the works of several Bradford-based artists, including the renowned documentary photographer John Bolloten. Known for his unfiltered exploration of social and cultural issues, Bolloten's work delves into the lives of marginalized communities, shedding light on themes like addiction, poverty, and urban life.

Bolloten's journey began in Bradford in 1983, where he sought a fresh start away from his struggles with drug addiction. It was a challenging path, and it took him nearly five years to break free from the cycle of illegal substances and reintegrate into society. This personal experience deeply influences his photography, as he often finds himself drawn to capturing the lives of those on the margins of society.

"I spent a couple of years photographing cricket in Bradford, and it was an incredibly enjoyable experience because the people were so welcoming and lovely," Bolloten shares. "I created a small project called Shabash, which is a Hindi word for bravo. I self-published it as a small edition, and I finished that project thinking I might do one about football. I've always focused on the lowest possible level, so cricket was the lowest league, and so was football."

Bolloten has produced numerous books on Bradford, including 'Field of Broken Dreams,' which documents the city's lower league football scene, and 'Welcome to Bradford,' featuring photographs from over a decade of street photography. Through his lens, he sheds light on overlooked narratives, using photography as a powerful medium for social commentary and change.

As a Patron of Photo North, Bolloten will be present at the festival to engage in discussions and answer questions about the upcoming film made in collaboration with Brandon Spivey. His work is also part of the 'Portrait of Bradford' project, curated by Sebah Chaudry, which involves six photographers, including Ed Bylina and Peter Harvey. The festival will also feature the works of Bradford-based artists Carolyn Mendelsohn and Simon Hill, along with a vibrant celebration of African photography by guest curators LIAAF, showcasing the talents of Arteh Odjidja, Tobi Dosumu, and Ruth Agbolade.

The selected works will be exhibited at the Photo North Festival from March 13-15, 2026, at The Carriageworks in Leeds, and later in Centenary Square, Bradford. Follow the 'portrait.of.bradford' Instagram account for updates. For more information, visit photonorthfestival.co.uk/festival.