John Abraham's Fan Keeps Autograph for 25 Years: An Emotional Reunion (2026)

A heartwarming story has emerged from the world of Bollywood, leaving the internet in awe. A fan's unwavering devotion and belief in dreams has captured the hearts of many.

In a recent Instagram post, Shrutika Kurunde shared an extraordinary journey that her father, Prakash Kurunde, embarked on over two decades ago. It all began in 2001 when Prakash met the renowned actor John Abraham and received his autograph. Little did he know that this simple act of admiration would become a cherished keepsake.

But here's where it gets fascinating: Prakash kept John Abraham's autograph in his wallet for a remarkable 25 years! He cherished it, believing that one day he would meet the actor again. And, in a beautiful twist of fate, their paths crossed once more this year.

Shrutika shared a video, offering a glimpse of the precious autographed paper, now aged and worn from years of being carried close to her father's heart. The caption read, "This paper waited 25 years for its moment. My dad kept John Abraham's autograph in his wallet since 2001."

She continued, "In a time before smartphones, autographs were a special way to connect with celebrities. My dad held onto this moment, believing it would happen again. And yesterday, his dream came true."

Shrutika then posted a heartwarming picture of John and her father, a police officer, posing together. John's all-black attire and his signature thumbs-up gesture contrasted with her father's uniform, creating a memorable snapshot.

She wrote, "Yesterday, he showed John the autograph, and this time, they captured the moment together. Dreams don't expire."

The internet couldn't help but gush over this 'precious' moment, with fans expressing their emotions. One commenter said, "This is the true essence of fandom - a love that endures."

John Abraham's career has been an impressive journey, starting from his early days in modelling and music videos. He rose to fame with his acting debut in 'Jism' and has since starred in numerous hit films, including 'Dhoom', 'Water', and 'Pathaan'.

And this is the part most people miss: Beyond the glitz and glamour of Bollywood, stories like these remind us of the power of belief and the impact a simple gesture can have. Prakash's story serves as an inspiration, encouraging us to hold onto our dreams and cherish the little moments that make life special.

What do you think? Is this a heartwarming tale of fandom or a reminder to never give up on our dreams? Share your thoughts in the comments!