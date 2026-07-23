The rugby world has been abuzz with the unexpected rise of Johan Mulder, a South African scrum-half who has defied expectations by becoming a pivotal player for Cardiff Rugby. His journey from Pretoria to the Arms Park isn't just a story of personal triumph—it’s a mirror reflecting broader shifts in rugby’s global landscape. Here’s what makes this moment particularly fascinating:
Johan Mulder's Journey from Third Choice Scrum-Half to Cardiff Rugby Star (2026)
References
- https://www.planetrugby.com/news/the-south-african-left-shocked-when-a-welsh-club-showed-interest-and-bit-of-a-road-block-he-encountered-this-season
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