Joey Savatgy's Impressive Run at 2026 Daytona Supercross: 5th Place Finish (2026)

Joey Savatgy's 2026 Daytona Supercross Performance

Joey Savatgy's performance in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship has been impressive, securing a top-ten finish in six out of eight races so far. His recent race in Daytona saw him finish fifth, a solid result that keeps him in the second group of riders vying for a top-four position. Despite a strong start, including third place in timed qualifying and second in his heat, Savatgy was disappointed not to start at the front, as he wanted to gauge his performance against the top riders.

Racer X interviewed Savatgy after the race, discussing his strategy, tire choices, and track conditions. Savatgy expressed his frustration at being behind the leading riders, acknowledging their factory support and financial advantages. He highlighted his strong speed and performance, suggesting that he might have been competitive in the main event if he had started further up the grid.

Savatgy also discussed his passing of Malcolm, noting his fatigue and potential injury, which affected his performance. He praised the Daytona track, describing it as more raceable and less treacherous than previous years, with lap times remaining relatively consistent. Savatgy preferred the track's current state, finding it more manageable and allowing for better racing without the risk of severe accidents.

The interview also touched on the use of paddle tires, with Savatgy expressing surprise at the number of riders who didn't use them. He mentioned that Kenny, a rider, didn't use a paddle tire and struggled in the sand. Savatgy questioned the decision, considering the potential benefits of paddle tires in certain conditions. The conversation concluded with Savatgy's insights into the Daytona track and his thoughts on the use of paddle tires, leaving readers with thought-provoking questions and a deeper understanding of the sport's technical aspects.