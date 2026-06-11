Joey Manu's Shock NRL Return: From France to Papua New Guinea? (2026)

The NRL transfer market is a chaotic whirlwind, and the latest whispers have fans and analysts alike in a frenzy. With the season in full swing, the focus has shifted to potential comebacks and new arrivals, with one star player at the center of it all: Joey Manu. The dual-sport sensation, currently plying his trade in French rugby, is reportedly considering a return to the NRL, but not with his former club, the Roosters.

Manu's potential move to Papua New Guinea's Chiefs is a surprising twist, especially given his desire to be eligible for the All Blacks. His father, Nooroa, reveals that his son is at a crossroads, weighing up his options. The Chiefs, set to join the NRL in 2028, seem to be the front-runners, but the Roosters, a team he loves and where he thrived, cannot be ruled out. This raises an intriguing question: what factors will influence Manu's decision?

In other news, the Warriors have opened contract talks with free agent halfback Tanah Boyd, a player who has been on fire this season. With six wins under his belt, Boyd has become the club's go-to halfback, surpassing Luke Metcalf. The 25-year-old's resurgence is a testament to the faith shown by coach Andrew Webster. As Boyd's contract expires at the end of 2026, the question of his future hangs in the balance, with the Warriors' success riding on his decision.

These developments showcase the ever-changing landscape of the NRL, where stars rise and fall, and teams strive for dominance. As fans, we're treated to a thrilling ride, but behind the scenes, it's a complex web of negotiations, personal preferences, and strategic moves. The NRL transfer market is a fascinating arena, and these whispers only add to its intrigue.