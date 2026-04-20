Joey Bart's Future with the Pirates: Trade or Transition to First Base? (2026)

The Pittsburgh Pirates are facing a tricky decision regarding their catching situation in 2026. Here's why it's a make-or-break moment for the team's strategy:

The Pirates' Catching Conundrum: Joey Bart's Future in Question

The Pirates have a dilemma on their hands, and it's centered around Joey Bart, a player who has been a consistent offensive force since joining the team in 2024. But with the rise of Henry Davis, a former No. 1 overall pick, the Pirates find themselves in a bind. And here's where it gets interesting...

See Also
Top 20 MLB Left-Handed Pitcher Prospects for 2026: Who Will Dominate?Red Sox FORFEIT Draft Picks! Why Ranger Suárez Signing Cost Boston BIGTwins Acquire Tristan Gray: Red Sox Trade Infielder - MLB News BreakdownCincinnati Reds Spring Training Schedule: Key Dates and Non-Roster Invitees

Bart's offensive prowess is undeniable, boasting a 110 wRC+ since joining Pittsburgh, the highest among players in his position. However, his defensive skills are a different story. In contrast, Davis, despite struggling at the plate, has excelled in other aspects of the game, particularly in his relationship with the pitching staff and behind the plate.

The stats tell a compelling story: In 2025, games caught by Davis resulted in a remarkable 39-35 record and a 2.87 ERA, while Bart's catching record was a less impressive 26-50 with a 4.73 ERA. This stark contrast highlights the impact of Davis' defensive abilities and his synergy with the pitching staff.

See Also
Marlins Shake Up: Weathers Traded, Meet the New Prospects!

But the real controversy lies in what the Pirates should do next. Should they keep Bart and attempt to reinvent him as a first baseman? It's a surprising suggestion, given his defensive struggles, but it could unlock his offensive potential against left-handed pitching, an area where he excels (.941 OPS). This move would be a significant shift, but it might just be the key to keeping Bart's bat in the lineup.

Alternatively, the Pirates could explore trading Bart. Teams like the Red Sox, Rays, Padres, and Astros have shown interest in backup catchers, presenting an opportunity for Pittsburgh to bolster their pitching depth. This option would create an internal competition between Endy Rodriguez and Rafael Flores, both superior defensive catchers.

The Pirates must decide whether to reshape Bart's role or part ways. It's a decision that could shape the team's future, and it's one that will undoubtedly spark debate among fans and analysts alike. What do you think the Pirates should do? Is it time for a bold move, or should they stick to their guns and find a way to maximize Bart's potential in his current role?

Joey Bart's Future with the Pirates: Trade or Transition to First Base? (2026)

References

Top Articles
Tether révolutionne les transactions crypto avec son nouveau portefeuille : Tether.wallet
Miami Hurricanes Spring Practice photos | 2026 Preview & Key Players
Skatov vs Van Assche : le match épique à Oeiras 2026
Latest Posts
El legado de Rafa Nadal: más allá de la leyenda del tenis
O Gran Camiño 2026: Etapa 5 en Vivo - ¡La emoción de la contrarreloj en A Coruña!
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Kieth Sipes

Last Updated:

Views: 5916

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (47 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Kieth Sipes

Birthday: 2001-04-14

Address: Suite 492 62479 Champlin Loop, South Catrice, MS 57271

Phone: +9663362133320

Job: District Sales Analyst

Hobby: Digital arts, Dance, Ghost hunting, Worldbuilding, Kayaking, Table tennis, 3D printing

Introduction: My name is Kieth Sipes, I am a zany, rich, courageous, powerful, faithful, jolly, excited person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.