Joey Bart's Future with the Pirates: Trade or Transition to First Base? (2026)

The Pittsburgh Pirates are facing a tricky decision regarding their catching situation in 2026. Here's why it's a make-or-break moment for the team's strategy:

The Pirates' Catching Conundrum: Joey Bart's Future in Question

The Pirates have a dilemma on their hands, and it's centered around Joey Bart, a player who has been a consistent offensive force since joining the team in 2024. But with the rise of Henry Davis, a former No. 1 overall pick, the Pirates find themselves in a bind. And here's where it gets interesting...

Bart's offensive prowess is undeniable, boasting a 110 wRC+ since joining Pittsburgh, the highest among players in his position. However, his defensive skills are a different story. In contrast, Davis, despite struggling at the plate, has excelled in other aspects of the game, particularly in his relationship with the pitching staff and behind the plate.

The stats tell a compelling story: In 2025, games caught by Davis resulted in a remarkable 39-35 record and a 2.87 ERA, while Bart's catching record was a less impressive 26-50 with a 4.73 ERA. This stark contrast highlights the impact of Davis' defensive abilities and his synergy with the pitching staff.

But the real controversy lies in what the Pirates should do next. Should they keep Bart and attempt to reinvent him as a first baseman? It's a surprising suggestion, given his defensive struggles, but it could unlock his offensive potential against left-handed pitching, an area where he excels (.941 OPS). This move would be a significant shift, but it might just be the key to keeping Bart's bat in the lineup.

Alternatively, the Pirates could explore trading Bart. Teams like the Red Sox, Rays, Padres, and Astros have shown interest in backup catchers, presenting an opportunity for Pittsburgh to bolster their pitching depth. This option would create an internal competition between Endy Rodriguez and Rafael Flores, both superior defensive catchers.

The Pirates must decide whether to reshape Bart's role or part ways. It's a decision that could shape the team's future, and it's one that will undoubtedly spark debate among fans and analysts alike. What do you think the Pirates should do? Is it time for a bold move, or should they stick to their guns and find a way to maximize Bart's potential in his current role?