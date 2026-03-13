Joey Aguilar's NFL Journey: From College Eligibility Battle to NFL Scouting Combine (2026)

Joey Aguilar’s college football journey has officially come to an end—and it’s a decision that’s as bold as it is bittersweet. After a judge denied his request to play a seventh college season, Aguilar has shifted his focus entirely to the NFL, leaving behind a trail of 'what-ifs' and a legal battle that captivated the sports world.

But here’s where it gets controversial: Aguilar’s fight wasn’t just about extending his college career; it was a challenge to the NCAA’s eligibility rules, specifically how junior college participation is counted. Should athletes like Aguilar, who spent four years in junior college before playing three Division I seasons, be penalized for circumstances beyond their control? His lawsuit argued that junior college years shouldn’t count toward the traditional five-year eligibility window—a stance that, if successful, could have reshaped college sports.

At the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Aguilar reflected on his whirlwind journey. ‘The time at Tennessee was short but impactful,’ he said. ‘Another offseason with those coaches would’ve been ideal, but I’m ready for what’s next.’ Despite the legal setback, Aguilar remains enrolled at Tennessee, where he’d been training as if he’d return in the fall. Now, he’s fully committed to the NFL, though he won’t be throwing at the combine due to recent surgeries to remove benign tumors in his right biceps and shoulder. Instead, he’s eyeing Tennessee’s pro day on March 31 to showcase his skills.

Aguilar’s story is a rollercoaster. After redshirting at San Francisco City College in 2019 and losing a season to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, he transferred to Diablo Valley Community College (2021-22) before landing at Appalachian State (2023-24). Last year, he briefly joined UCLA before returning to Tennessee in a high-profile $1 million deal. His 2025 season with the Vols was impressive—3,565 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions—but his bid to return for another year was thwarted by Knox County Chancellor Christopher Heagerty’s ruling.

And this is the part most people miss: Had Aguilar won his case, he would’ve earned approximately $2 million this year. Instead, he’s moving forward, acknowledging, ‘Those guys are lawyers and judges for a reason. I trust their expertise.’

As Aguilar turns his attention to the NFL, his story leaves us with a thought-provoking question: Is the NCAA’s eligibility system fair to athletes who face unique circumstances like his? Let’s discuss—do you think Aguilar’s fight was justified, or should the rules remain unchanged? Share your thoughts below!