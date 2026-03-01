Joey Aguilar's Fight for NCAA Eligibility: A Tennessee Football Story (2026)

A gripping legal battle is unfolding in the world of college football, with quarterback Joey Aguilar at its center. Aguilar, a talented athlete, is fighting for his right to play and earn a roster spot with the Tennessee Volunteers in 2026. This story is a real-life drama, pitting Aguilar against the powerful NCAA and its eligibility rules.

The lawsuit, filed in Knox County Chancery Court, reveals a potential windfall for Aguilar. If he wins, he could secure a roster spot and a lucrative NIL deal worth approximately $2 million for the 2026 season. But here's where it gets controversial: the NCAA's decision to count Aguilar's junior college years against his eligibility has deprived him of this opportunity, and potentially millions of dollars.

Aguilar's journey is an inspiring yet complex one. He has played just three seasons of Division I football, starting at Appalachian State before transferring to Tennessee. His time at Tennessee was a breakthrough, earning him over $1 million in a single season, a stark contrast to the years of playing for no financial gain.

And this is the part most people miss: Aguilar's lawsuit isn't just about the money. It's about the uncertain future of a college football player. The NFL is an unpredictable path, and the difference between a multi-million dollar contract and the league minimum can be a matter of timing and opportunity. A fourth season at Tennessee could significantly boost Aguilar's chances of a successful NFL career.

But there's a twist. Aguilar has undergone surgery to remove a benign tumor from his arm, which caused him pain and weakened his throwing strength during the 2025 season. Despite this, he led the Vols to success.

See Also Florida Gators Add Drew Hughes to Football Staff: What It Means for the Team

Previously, Aguilar was part of a larger lawsuit, the Diego Pavia case, which successfully won another season of eligibility for Pavia due to his junior college background. Now, Aguilar has voluntarily dismissed himself from that lawsuit and hired new representation to fight his own battle against the NCAA.

The lawsuit argues that junior college football should not impact NCAA eligibility, as it is not part of the NCAA's jurisdiction. It claims that the NCAA's denial of eligibility is an illegal, anticompetitive move, a violation of antitrust laws.

So, what's next for Aguilar? He's seeking an emergency temporary restraining order against the NCAA, hoping for an immediate resolution. The outcome of this case could have a significant impact on the future of college football and the rights of athletes.

What do you think? Is the NCAA's rule on junior college years fair? Should athletes like Aguilar have the right to pursue their college careers without these restrictions? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments!